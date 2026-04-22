Arsenal have been encouraged to sign an upgrade on Kai Havertz this summer, while two youngsters have been told to leave.

The experienced forward joined the Gunners from Chelsea for around £65m and he has surpassed expectations following his move to the Emirates.

The 26-year-old has missed most of this season due to injury, but he was one of Arsenal’s better players in the 2-1 loss to Man City and arguably deserves to start ahead of summer signing Viktor Gyokeres.

Despite signing Gyokeres last summer, Arsenal have continued to struggle in front of goal this season and could further strengthen their attack this summer.

Former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown suspects Havertz will be sacrificed before Gyokeres and he expects Arsenal to ‘sign a replacement’.

“There have been concerns about Kai Havertz for a while,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“You never get the feeling he’s going to do it in big games. He might perform against lesser opposition, but when it comes to the big games, he has got to stand up.

“In that type of game, one that could potentially win you the league title, he’s not good enough. He’s missed two big chances to get something out of the game. For Arsenal, or any team looking to win trophies, you need players who you are confident will take their chances when they fall to them.

“Look at City with Haaland, he had one chance in the game and he took it, and that could be the difference between the team coming in first or second. Havertz missed the one where Donnarumma made a great save, and then the header late in the game, it just sums up the differences between Arsenal and City.

“So from an Arsenal point of view, they will be looking in the transfer market for another striker or player to come and replace what they’ve got at the moment. In the position they’re in, you always have to keep improving the squad and looking to get better, that’s how you bridge the gap between first and second.”

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There could be several notable exits from Arsenal this summer as they look to raise funds after spending £250m on signings ahead of this season.

And ex-Gunners forward Jeremie Aliadiere has advised youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri to pursue exits.

“To be honest, my head is going in all directions with the situation around Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri. I was in that situation myself, being a young player who didn’t play as much as I would have liked,” Aliadiere told AceOdds.com.

“You know, I loved the club, I wanted to stay at the club, but I had to think about what I should do, if I should stay or leave the club. So, I do feel for them, because I know how difficult it is.

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“The longer you wait, the less good opportunities will come your way, because the less people see you play, the less interest there will be in you.”

“From their point of view, I would say that both of them probably have to go to progress their careers. If you really want to progress and get into the England squad, then you will have to play some minutes.

“They have to play at a top level somewhere to show what they can do, so from their point of view, it could be this summer where they have to find a new club.”