Who could have the biggest impact on the title race from outside of it?

Arsenal and Manchester City should fear scorned exes, transfer targets and former players of bitter rivals in the Premier League title run-in.

The title pendulum swung with Manchester City’s victory over Arsenal at the Etihad, leaving the two teams separated by three points with a game in hand for the former.

Erling Haaland, Gabriel and a great many other players in blue and red will help define the race, but so too will those on the outside looking in who still have to face either side – or both.

Arsenal’s remaining fixtures: Newcastle (h, April 25), Fulham (h, May 2), West Ham (a, May 10), Burnley (h, May 17), Crystal Palace (a, May 24).

Manchester City’s remaining fixtures: Burnley (a, April 22), Everton (a, May 4), Brentford (h, May 9), Bournemouth (a, May 17), Crystal Palace (h, TBC), Aston Villa (h, May 24).

10) Rayan (Bournemouth)

Perhaps the last opponent either title challenger would want to see on their calendar is the one currently on the longest unbeaten run put together by any top-flight team this season. They have picked up as many points as Arsenal in 2026.

Arsenal would undoubtedly have placed Bournemouth low on a list of preferred sides to face after an almost month-long Premier League hiatus; the Cherries exacerbated this domestic wobble with a deserved win at the Emirates.

They arguably represent the biggest remaining banana skin ahead of either Arsenal or Manchester City. Bournemouth host Pep Guardiola’s side on the penultimate weekend and even if they have tasted defeat by then, the final home game of Andoni Iraola’s tenure combined with the prospect of European qualification ought to keep the Cherries honest.

On a personal level, Rayan might well be inspired to impress against his Bournemouth predecessor in Antoine Semenyo…and to reclaim his mononym from the man Cherki.

9) Raul Jimenez (Fulham)

In both the last two Premier League seasons, Jimenez has scored in a game which saw Arsenal drop points.

His early goal at Craven Cottage in December 2024 forced a draw which halted a three-game winning run for the Gunners, with Jimenez also on target the year before in a shock Fulham victory seen by many as one of Arsenal’s most avoidable slips.

It is tradition for Jimenez to be a thorn in Arsenal’s side, probably in a 1-0 win, probably from the penalty spot.

8) Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Two clubs face both Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League from here on in. Burnley are not expected to cause either too many problems due to their inherent problem of being Burnley, but Crystal Palace will require some more adept navigation.

Even if their focus rests solely on their Conference League escapades by the time of the fixtures, Palace would relish tripping either side up not only for the sheer drama, but to exact a measure of revenge for the losses of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi to the vultures.

Arsenal and Manchester City both might well be in for Wharton too when that auction commences, but the midfield departments of both teams will know they’re in for a difficult assignment against the England international pass master – especially Declan Rice and friends.

7) Martin Dubravka (Burnley)

Burnley will have a say. But if it is a substantial one then whichever side drops points to them ought to automatically forfeit their place in the entire English football pyramid.

There is a certain Ludek Miklosko energy around Martin Dubravka, mind. He absolutely has a 427-save performance in him at an incandescent Emirates.

6) James Garner (Everton)

“I think it will be tight. They’re good fixtures for Arsenal, I think they will win all them games,” said Wayne Rooney. “I think City’s fixtures are a bit more difficult, and I think Everton might take a couple of points off them.”

A Monday night game at the Hill Dickinson does feel like a particularly perilous stop on a Premier League title race; David Moyes sticking his oar in to do Mikel Arteta a favour is rife with narrative brilliance.

And sod it, let’s chuck in a set-piece goal for good measure. Gianluigi Donnarumma won’t know what to do with a Garner corner.

5) Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham)

While his seat on the Arsenal open-top bus parade was assured with that phenomenal display against Manchester City, there remains a relegation battle to fight and Mavropanos will be obliged to betray his former employers in the name of West Ham’s safety.

Arsenal travel to the London Stadium five days after hosting Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, so should be well-versed in facing the sort of set-piece threat Mavropanos poses.

Manchester City felt it when the bottlers dropped points at the Hammers in March, and Arsenal ought to be afraid too.

An eclectic group has scored against both Arsenal and Manchester City this season. Mavropanos would be a welcome addition to a group containing Dominik Szoboszlai, Matty Cash, Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu.

4) Igor Thiago (Brentford)

What better way to become one of the most surprising Golden Boot winners in Premier League history than by scoring a momentum-crushing hat-trick against the current leader’s team?

3) Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle United)

There are worse times to face Newcastle, but Arsenal’s own existential crisis could be aggravated by a meeting with one of their least favourite foes.

The Gunners have won their last two games against the Magpies – with great difficulty both times – but lost four of the five before that without scoring.

How Aaron Ramsdale and his dear father would love to resume that run. If Anthony Gordon is fit and available his record against Arsenal suggests he’ll be as decisive in this title race as anyone, but not since Archimedes was knocking about has anyone had quite as big a point to prove as the discarded Gunners keeper.

2) Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Manchester City hosting Aston Villa on the final day throws up some intriguing subplots, even beyond the surface-level fascination of 2022’s absurd season-closer being repeated.

The most entertaining, drama-laden scenario is for Villa to finish fifth and win the Europa League – the final of which is played four days before the Premier League campaign ends – thus opening up a Champions League qualification spot for whoever finishes sixth.

Unai Emery will be looking to land a definitive blow on a rival either way, with the prospect of a rare league double over Pep Guardiola on the line. Arsenal target Rogers can pre-book his place in red north London hearts with a crucial goal against his former club.

1) Brennan Johnson (Crystal Palace)

If he doesn’t make his presence felt at home to Manchester City – a team against whom he has already scored in a win this season, having also done so in a 4-0 victory last campaign – in a game yet to be officially rescheduled, then a former Spurs player with the chance to scupper championship-chasing Arsenal on the final day is too powerful a vibe for the universe to resist.