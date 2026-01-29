Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson are ranked in the Premier League’s top 10 for pressurised passing which highlights a weakness for Manchester United…

Here, thanks to football analysis experts Gradient Sports, we present the top 10 highest-graded players for passing under pressure.

Across a vast range of metrics, Gradient grades every player out of 100, measuring execution and outcome to offer the most insightful and accurate view of individual performance.

Here are the 10 highest-graded players for pressurised passing…

10) Sandro Tonali (Newcastle United) – 85.7

Toon’s Tonali also scrapes into the Premier League’s top 10 players for through-ball passing.

9) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – 87.5

Odegaard leads Arsenal for through-balls completed and in the Premier League as a whole, Odegaard is ranked 17th for overall passing. Which may be of interest to his next club.

8) Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest) – 88.9

No player has attempted more passes under pressure than Anderson’s 945 – and it’s not even close. Dominik Szoboszlai has attempted the next highest with 129 fewer.

7) Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) – 89.2

If it is between Fernandez and Cole Palmer for the no.10 spot at Chelsea, Fernandez is graded considerably higher in this metric, with Palmer awarded 74.5. It’s a very similar picture with overall passing, with Fernandez ranked eighth in the Premier League and Palmer 75th this season.

6) Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) – 89.6

Troassard may be in and out of the team but the Belgium star is graded as Arsenal’s best overall passer and 12th in the league.

5) Jeremy Doku (Manchester City) – 91.0

Only two wingers – Jhon Arias and Callum Hudson-Odoi – have a higher completion rate from pressurised passes than Doku’s 85.8%.

4) Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United) – 91.5

Ranked fourth for pressured passes, third for overall passing, and fifth for tackle resistance. Conclusion: Bruno Guimaraes is a very good midfielder.

3) Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace) – 91.7

The in-demand Palace star ranks fourth for overall passing, while only two central midfielders or attacking midfielders (Mikkel Damsgaard and Josh Laurent) have a higher forward passing ratio.

2) Moises Caicedo (Chelsea) – 91.8

The Chelsea midfielder has completed 89.5% of his passes under pressure – only four players in the league have a higher success ratio.

1) Rayan Cherki (Manchester City) – 92.6

Top of the ranking for pressured passes and the third-best in the Premier League for passing overall behind Brunos Fernandes and Guimaraes.