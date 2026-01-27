Martin Odegaard alongside Mikel Arteta after being forced off with an injury for Arsenal.

Arsenal have been told to start a “special talent” over Martin Odegaard, who could leave the English giants as he is currently ‘exploring his options’.

Odegaard has proven to be a great signing for Arsenal as he has rebuilt his career at the Emirates after failing to establish himself at Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old is into his fourth season as Arsenal‘s captain, but his form has dipped over the past 18 months as he’s been impacted by injuries.

The talented midfielder only has four Premier League goal involvements in his 17 appearances this season, while he was also criticised for his sub-par performances last term.

At the weekend, Odegaard and the rest of Arsenal’s attacking players were ineffective as they slumped to a disappointing 3-2 loss against Manchester United at the Emirates.

Now, former Spurs and Aston Villa striker Darren Bent, who is a lifelong Arsenal fan, has encouraged head coach Mikel Arteta to drop Odegaard and start summer signing Eberechi Eze instead.

“Next weekend in the Premier League, Odegaard out. Out! Honestly, out,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“After Eze had that impact against Tottenham, where he was unbelievable, Odegaard came back in and he was better and I thought, ‘Okay, we’re going to get the Odegaard back from two years ago’, but he’s gone back to himself.

“He’s offering nothing. Give Eze four or five games.”

Bent added: “Eze has to start and Odegaard has to come out. Give Eze a run of games now because he’s a special talent.

“The Noni Madueke-Bukayo Saka one is maybe a little bit different but Eze deserves an opportunity to have a go.

“Right now, in the attacking areas, no player can hold their hands up and say, ‘Do you know what? I don’t deserve to be dropped’, because they have all been poor.”

Odegaard has also been loosely linked with a potential exit from Arsenal in recent months, with a report from Hooligan Soccer claiming that his ‘days might be numbered’ in a ‘shock nobody saw coming’.

It is claimed that he has decided to ‘explore his options’, while Arsenal are reportedly keen to sanction his exit.

The report also names two clubs as potential destinations for Odegaard. They added: ‘We hear chatter that Ødegaard is exploring his options. Additionally, the club would look to capitalise on his high-value sale in the summer to help with PSR compliance.

‘His contract is through June 2028, and despite the injury history and form dip he remains among the elite midfielder ranks. Bayern Munich and Internazionale are two of the clubs we hear could be interested.’