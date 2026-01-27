Man City ‘offer’ £8.6m more than Liverpool for Real Madrid star as he ‘prepares’ to leave

Man City and Liverpool have both made offers to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo as the Brazilian ‘prepares’ to leave Spain, according to reports.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last six months with a number of clubs looking for a top-class winger.

Rodrygo has not played for Real Madrid as much as he would have liked this season with the Brazil international making just six starts in La Liga.

Overall, he has started ten times in all competitions in 24 appearances with the 25-year-old contributing three goals and four assists.

He is looking for more game time and a report in Spain has claimed that there are ‘two offers on the table’ for the Brazilian from the Premier League.

Liverpool have ‘tabled a proposal close to €80 million’, while Man City have ‘raised their bid to €90 million’ with a difference of €10m (£8.6m) between the offers.

The report adds: ‘Rodrygo believes he could play a key role at both Liverpool and Manchester City . Both clubs offer him a prominent position, consistent playing time, and a tactical fit much better suited to him, especially starting on the left wing, his preferred position. The Brazilian understands that this is where he could truly unleash his full attacking potential.’

Real Madrid ‘accept’ that Rodrygo is unhappy at the club and, ‘ barring an unexpected turn of events, he will continue to be relegated to a secondary role’.

Rodrygo has ‘asked the club to listen to offers and negotiate the best possible solution’ as the Brazilian ‘prepares to make the definitive move away from the Bernabeu’.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed in November that Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid in 2026 but ruled out interest from Chelsea or Arsenal in January.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Another complicated moment concerns Rodrygo. He has not scored a single goal for Real Madrid in his last 30 games. That is not Real Madrid level and not Rodrygo level. Part of this is due to a very difficult moment he suffered in the second half of last season and in early 2025.

“Now he feels fine physically but is still struggling technically. Regarding the rumours, there is zero per cent truth in any story linking him with Chelsea. Forget it. There is nothing with Chelsea or Arsenal for January either. Arsenal are not working on a deal.

“Could Rodrygo leave Real Madrid in 2026? Yes, it is a possibility if a good proposal arrives. Both the club and the player would consider it. Manchester City wanted him last summer. For now, Real Madrid hope for an internal solution, with Rodrygo breaking this bad moment and moving forward. If not, the situation will be open in 2026.”

Also speaking in November about Rodrygo’s situation, former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson told Football Insider: “There are not many places you can go when we look at these sorts of players, almost regardless of what the deal is, because they’re not going to give him away.

“They’re not going to say, ‘Yeah, just go and pay no loan fee, and we’ll pay his wages as well to go and play in the Premier League’.

“They’re not going to subsidise a Premier League club like that, so they’re going to want something like let’s say 50 per cent of his wages minimum between now and the end of the season. Even that’s a lot of money, so he won’t go anywhere either.”

Borson added: “He’s going to want to go to a top-six side.

“There’s a tiny sample size, plus Saudi. It’s very hard to get a market going from that. I don’t think any of it’s a foregone conclusion.

“Maybe City would have been interested, but probably not now, unless Savinho was sold say in January to Spurs, as was touted in the summer. But I think that’s unlikely, so I think it’s probably most likely to be a deal that’s done at the end of the season.”

