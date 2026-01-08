According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has emerged as the ‘favourite’ to be Ruben Amorim’s permanent replacement at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are planning to appoint an interim replacement for Amorim before bringing in a permanent successor ahead of next season.

Club legends Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are currently the leading contenders to take over until the summer, though a decision on Amorim’s short-term replacement has reportedly been ‘delayed’.

By taking this route, Man Utd have a greater chance of appointing a high-level manager in the long term, as there are likely to be more bosses available in the summer.

Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino are among those linked with Man Utd as possible long-term solutions, but they are said to be plotting an audacious move for Enrique.

Enrique is regarded as one of the best managers in the world and he realistically has the pick of any club in the world when he opts for a fresh start away from PSG.

This includes better jobs than the shambles at Man Utd, so supporters of the Premier League giants should not hold their breath in anticipation of this coming off.

Enrique’s current PSG contract is due to expire in 2027, but it has been suggested that he could leave the Champions League holders this year.

With that, a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central claims Man Utd are leading the race to appoint Enrique, who is ‘close to joining’ as the ‘favourite’ to succeed Amorim.

Why is a Spanish website, which is renowned for its unreliability and its affiliation with Real Madrid, reporting on a manager potentially swapping PSG for Man Utd, I hear you ask?

Well, it is because the same report claims Enrique ‘wants’ Man Utd to sign Brazil international Rodrygo, who has been made his ‘priority’ target ahead of the head coach’s arrival at Old Trafford, which is *definitely* happening…

Rodrygo has been linked with every Big Six club at some point in the past year as he has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu, with Man Utd possibly facing competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and others for his services.

That would be the case if this entire report were not a load of utter nonsense, of course, which it is.

Fabrizio Romano is far more reliable on these matters, and his latest update hints at Man Utd looking closer to home for their next permanent manager.

He said: “Manchester United will immediately start internal conversations about their future head coach while the caretaker is in place,” Romano said.

“One key factor will be Premier League experience. The club want someone who can make an instant impact and handle the pressure of this role.

“Trusting young players and playing quality football will also be essential parts of the project, especially for INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“You will hear many names linked to this job, but the club know they cannot afford another mistake after what happened with Amorim.”