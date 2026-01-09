Roy Keane has again had a pop at his former gaffer, Alex Ferguson.

Never let a good grudge die appears to be the motto of Roy Keane who has continued his one-sided mission against Alex Ferguson by describing him as a “bad smell.”

It’s been 20 years since Keane departed Manchester United after a row with Ferguson and the Irishman has never missed a chance to let his disliking of the Scotsman be known.

Having in the past said that Brian Clough, not Ferguson, was the best manager he ever worked with, Keane has now said both Ferguson and former chief executive David Gill are hanging onto United “like a bad smell.”

Keane gave this opinion while discussing the club’s search for a manager having sacked Ruben Amorim and said the now 84-year-old, who is no longer on the payroll having initially been a director, was having too much influence.

“What happens in these job interviews? I’m intrigued,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “Why they keep giving certain people a job? What happens in the interview that they sit there and go, and 12, 14 months later go, ‘he’s not the guy for us.’

“Do you not suss that out when you speak to them? You look somebody in the eye and go…

“You see who’s making the decisions at Manchester United… you still have [Alex] Ferguson and David Gill [former chief executive] hanging on like a bad smell.

“Who’s making the decisions? [Sir Jim] Ratcliffe, [Jason] Wilcox? Who’s coming into this interview process, you’re speaking to a manager, you get a feel for somebody and go “he’s the guy for us?”

“Almost forget the CV. You need something on your CV, of course, that you’ve won a trophy or managed a long time. But you’ve got to look somebody in the eye and go “are you the man to get us places?”

“What happens when somebody walks in your dressing room, the top players sit and go, ‘what have you got for us?’ That’s what the top lads do. And if you haven’t got the answers, the players are going to eat you alive.”

Keane did give his opinion on who should get the gig and picked Newcastle boss Eddie Howe as his favourite.

“Who would I go with? I would go with Eddie Howe,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“I like him, I like what he’s doing. He’s managed a lot of games. When his teams are at it, they’ll play good football. I like what he’s done at Newcastle and Bournemouth.

“He has his critics, but I like him. He’s managed 700 or 800 games and he’s still a young man.

“I would be happy to see Howe go in there.”

