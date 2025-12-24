Paul Scholes names worst-ever Man Utd signing who ‘was so unprofessional’

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has criticised “ridiculous” former team-mate Mark Bosnich for being “so unprofessional” during his time at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been through many poor signings just in the past decade with Antony, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro among the names to arrive for big money and contribute less than their price tag would promise.

Former Man Utd flops Juan Sebastian Veron, Eric Djemba-Djemba, Angel di Maria, Diego Forlan and others will go down as some of the worst deals in the clubs history – but Scholes reckons Bosnich is up there due to his “unprofessional” nature.

When suggested that Veron was the Red Devils’ worst-ever signing, Scholes replied on The Overlap: “Veron was a great player, a talented player. Don’t really know why it didn’t work for him but what a footballer.

“I go back to the goalkeepers, when you had to try and replace Peter Schmeichel, which is always going to be difficult.

“We had a few. I was thinking [Massimo] Taibi, Mark Bosnich.

“I thought he was a good keeper at Villa, Mark. He came to us, he was so unprofessional. Honestly, it was ridiculous.

“In shooting practice, you normally have like 15, 20 shots. After three shots, he’s knackered, ‘oh no, get someone else in’.

“I never realised, he couldn’t kick a football. I’ve never seen anything like it. We played Everton away in first game of the season, and none of us picked up on it, he couldn’t reach the halfway line.

“There was no wind, it was a perfect day. But when you look at his feet, size 14s, honestly he was just kicking the floor all the time, big flippers. Honestly, it was disappointing.”

In Alex Ferguson: My Autobiography in 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson also branded Bosnich – who came through the youth ranks at Man Utd – “a terrible professional”.

On Bosnich, who played 38 times in two spells for Man Utd, Ferguson said: “Mark Bosnich was, in my opinion, a terrible professional, which we should have known.

“The Bosnich buy stemmed from Peter Schmeichel announcing in the autumn of his final season that he would be retiring, which caught us on the hop. We jumped into decisions.

“We met Bosnich in January, despite reports filtering through to us about his conduct off the pitch. I sent someone down to watch him in training. He was doing nothing in the sessions that convinced me he was the right man for Manchester United.

“I changed tack and went for Edwin van der Sar instead, spoke to his agent and then to Martin Edwards, who told me, ‘Alex, I’m sorry, I’ve shaken hands with Bosnich.’ That was a blow. Martin had shaken Mark’s hand and would not go back on his word, which I respect. But it was a bad piece of business.”

When asked about Ferguson’s comments about him, the former Man Utd goalkeeper told FourFourTwo: “It wasn’t unfair – it was just a lie.

“He’s always said that he doesn’t bear any grudges, but obviously he does. But he can say that because he knows what happened afterwards, with the drugs and so on – he’s got good evidence to back himself up. At that time, though, it was a lie.

“Alex Ferguson signed me twice. I wouldn’t be talking to you now about my career unless he had taken a chance on me originally. Yes, we had a falling out, but these things happen. He was a great manager to play under.”

