Manchester United and Newcastle United clash in the Premier League

Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Boxing Day, with both sides contending with injuries and still searching for consistency.

United return home after a damaging 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, a result that again highlighted familiar issues around control and defensive security.

Ruben Amorim’s side have now won just two of their last eight league games, with both of those victories coming away from home rather than at Old Trafford.

Newcastle arrive with questions of their own after letting a two-goal lead slip against Chelsea last time out, extending a run that has been defined by dropped points.

Eddie Howe’s side remain difficult to beat, but their away record has limited progress, with just one league win on the road so far this season.

Recent head-to-heads, however, offer Newcastle confidence, having beaten United five times in the last six meetings across all competitions.

How to watch Man Utd vs Newcastle

Man Utd vs Newcastle kicks off at 20:00 (UK) on Friday, December 26 at Old Trafford. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event.

Man Utd team news

United face a midfield injury crisis ahead of Newcastle’s visit, with Bruno Fernandes expected to miss out after suffering a hamstring issue against Aston Villa.

Kobbie Mainoo is also set to be absent after pulling out on matchday with a calf problem, further limiting Amorim’s options in central areas.

Casemiro returns following suspension and is likely to start, while Manuel Ugarte remains the only other senior midfielder available, with Lisandro Martinez again a possible alternative.

Man Utd expected lineup

(3-4-2-1) Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mount, Garnacho; Cunha

Newcastle team news

Newcastle arrive at Old Trafford with their defensive resources stretched, with several senior options ruled out across the back line.

Dan Burn, Valentino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Krafth, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles are all unavailable, leaving Eddie Howe short of recognised defenders and limiting his ability to rotate.

There is some positive news in goal, with Nick Pope pushing to return from injury, which would offer added stability to a side that has struggled to see out winning positions in recent weeks.

Newcastle are expected to remain compact and disciplined, with their attacking threat again built around pace and direct running in transition.

Newcastle expected lineup

(4-3-3) Pope; Trippier, Schär, Botman, Hall; Guimarães, Tonali, Joelinton; Almirón, Isak, Gordon

Man Utd vs Newcastle stats

– Manchester United have won just two of their last eight Premier League matches.

– Eight of United’s last 10 league matches have produced over 2.5 goals.

– Both teams have scored in nine of United’s last 10 league games.

– Both teams have scored in nine of Newcastle’s last 10 Premier League matches.

– Newcastle have won five of the last six meetings between the sides in all competitions.

– The Magpies have lost just one of their last four visits to Old Trafford.

– Newcastle have won only one away league game this season.

– Newcastle have dropped 13 points from winning positions this season.

Man Utd vs Newcastle predictions

United’s recent home form, coupled with major absences in midfield, makes this a difficult fixture to trust them in despite home advantage.

The loss of Fernandes and Mainoo places added pressure on Casemiro and a stretched supporting cast.

Newcastle’s away record remains a concern, but their recent dominance in this fixture and United’s current instability point towards the visitors being hard to oppose.

That makes Newcastle: Draw no bet at 1/1 look the sensible angle here, particularly with United’s depth being tested to breaking point.

Goals also feel hard to ignore. Both sides have been involved in high-scoring games regularly, with defensive lapses a common theme.

Both teams to score is likely, but the price is thin. We will push the boat out and back both teams to score in both halves at 9/1 in what should be an open, unsettled contest.