Man Utd star will have to agree ‘significant pay cut’ to renew deal as ‘decisive moment’ approaches

Man Utd midfielder Casemiro will have to take a big pay cut if he wants to renew his stay at Old Trafford past this season, according to reports.

The Red Devils are faring well in terms of league position compared to last season as they currently sit in seventh position in the Premier League, while they finished 15th in 2024/25.

However, their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday means Man Utd have won just two of their last eight matches in the Premier League.

Man Utd are three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea and just four points ahead of 15th-placed Brentford in a bunched up Premier League table.

Casemiro has been an important player for Ruben Amorim this season with the Red Devils failing to make midfield improvements in the summer despite spending over £200m.

The Brazil international’s contract is expiring in the summer transfer window and now Caught Offside insist that he will have to take a ‘significant pay cut’ to renew his deal at Old Trafford.

The report adds: ‘Man United’s approach is pivotal. Rather than automatically triggering the option year, the club is pursuing a lower-wage renewal as they look to reshape their wage structure.

‘That decision keeps options open for Casemiro. With the contract winding down, the wage package matters far more than a transfer fee.’

Uncertainty over Casemiro’s renewal has led to serious interest from Major League Soccer side Columbus Crew with the American outfit a ‘particularly strong option’, while there are also suitors in Saudi Arabia.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano spoke last month about Casemiro’s situation with Man Utd now wanting “different conditions”.

Romano said: “My understanding is that the situation of Casemiro is a really similar situation in terms of strategy to Harry Maguire.

“Casemiro and Harry Maguire are out of contract in the summer of 2026 and for Manchester United, they are two really important players, especially now.

“We have to say congrats to Casemiro. In this video let’s focus on Casemiro, because he’s been able to change his situation at Manchester United.

“If you think about Casemiro one year ago or a bit more, there was a feeling like, okay, we have to find a solution. We have to part ways. The salary is too high. The player is not performing. He was not an important or crucial player for United.

“But Casemiro has always been a legend of the game. He is the man who made the history of Real Madrid, who made history with the Brazilian national team. So a fantastic midfielder.

“He’s been able to change the situation, to become a starter for Ruben Amorim, a crucial player on and off the pitch, an absolute leader, a wonderful version of Casemiro, this final one he is showing with Manchester United.

“So now the desire is from Man United, obviously, to continue with Casemiro, but in different conditions.

“So the salary he has right now is a salary that Manchester United don’t want to pay in the future, not because of Casemiro or Maguire, but because they want to change the salary structure.”