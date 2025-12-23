The Sun bring us the exclusive news that an injured player has a limp, while Antoine Semenyo may have made his decision already.

Oh and just how hungry was the the man who wrote one Sun headline?

Fancy a massive Bruno Fernandes exclusive?

The Sun have a massive EXCLUSIVE on Tuesday morning:

Man Utd crisis deepens as Fernandes hamstring injury rules captain out of SIX key clashes

Now we knew on Sunday that Fernandes was likely to be out for ‘at least a month’ (h/t Daily Telegraph) and Manchester United play six (sorry, SIX) matches in the next month, so are The Sun claiming to have ‘exclusively’ counted those matches?

Let’s see; maybe the headline has not done Samuel Luckhurst’s exclusive justice…

MANCHESTER UNITED fear they could be without Bruno Fernandes for next month’s Manchester derby due to a hamstring injury.

Well they are right to be afeared. Because it’s within a month. Now let’s get to the exclusive part…

Eyewitnesses say Fernandes was limping heavily when out with friends on Monday evening. He was pictured after dining at Turquoise Restaurant in Alderley Edge, Cheshire. Fernandes was asked whether he would be fit for the Boxing Day clash against Newcastle, to which he replied: “No”.

So to precis this: Man who has been ruled out for a month with a leg injury has a limp. And man who has been ruled out for a month will not be fit to play in four days.

EXCLUSIVE.

Worst quiz question ever

‘Jamie Carragher apologises to Chelsea fans as he names his team of the season so far with three Arsenal stars and two from Sunderland… but who makes it from Man United?’ – Daily Mail.

Ooooh, this is hella tricky, but could it be their best player by a country sodding mile?

We also enjoyed reading that ‘there was no room for sentiment as he included no Liverpool players’.

So there was no room for being absolutely mental, then?

Best quiz question ever

Just how hungry was The Sun sub who read Jamie Carragher’s quotes on Manchester United’s change of tactics and, well…?

Sensible soccer

Tyrone Marshall (Samuel Luckhurst’s successor at the Manchester Evening News) wrote a very sensible column about Manchester United’s sensible approach to January transfers, as a contrast to panicked moves for loans and short-term fixes.

‘Amorim is banking that in the long run, focusing finances on targets that really will add quality will pay off. It sounds like a sensible strategy,’ writes Marshall.

But that really won’t do, will it? Talk of ‘sensible’ butters no parsnips.

So what’s the headline on this sensible column about sensible transfers?

Manchester United transfer gamble shows they are learning lessons of the past

It’s literally the opposite of a ‘transfer gamble’, guys.

When will Antoine Semenyo make his decision?

Obviously the big name this January window is Antoine Semenyo and on Monday afternoon, Sky Sports‘ Lyall Thomas spied an opportunity…

He could have made a decision on Monday or he could make one today, next week, or in January. We suspect that Lyall Thomas has no more idea of that timeline than you or I. But as a way to move eyeballs to Sky Sports then it was a belting tweet.

And the desperation for January transfer window news led here…

‘Premier League’s most wanted man Antoine Semenyo deciding future club TODAY with Man City, Liverpool and Man United showing interest’ – Daily Mail.

‘Antoine Semenyo could decide on transfer TODAY after Man Utd and Man City talks’ – Daily Mirror.

Again, he could. But he is just as likely to decide TOMORROW or NEXT WEEK.

We have intermittently checked Sky Sports and it turns out that if Semenyo did indeed make a decision on Monday, he kept it to himself. Does that count? Did Lyall Thomas actually nail it? We will literally never know.

Vuoi combattere?

Fabrizio Romano has been reduced to ‘reports from Italy’ in the Mirror’s coverage of Antoine Semenyo. Do we have a beef? Here we go…