Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand doubts that Bukayo Saka genuinely believes his comments that Arsenal are “in control” of the Premier League title race.

The Gunners have been top of the Premier League for a while now with Liverpool falling away after winning their first five matches of the season.

Arsenal are two points clear of second-placed Manchester City, while Aston Villa have become more of a threat in recent weeks and are just three points adrift of the summit.

Despite that, Saka insisted that Arsenal feel “in control” of the title race, with a win in every match until the end of the season guaranteed to give them the title.

After beating Everton 1-0 at the weekend, Saka told Sky Sports: “There weren’t really any emotions in it, we take them out. We focus on our job.

“Since last week we focused on winning here and we did that. We are back on top of the table but we aren’t watching City too hard.

“We know if we win every week we will stay there. We are in control.”

But Man Utd legend Ferdinand doubts that’s how the Arsenal camp is feeling after finishing as runners-up for three seasons in a row.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel: “You [Arsenal] have been here before and ample crumbled! You’ve been here before and have seen your team crumble.

“That’s why I feel that Saka can’t really, genuinely be standing there and going, ‘We’re in control’… not when you’ve got that beast City hanging about.

“Only minutes before, they were top of the league, above you. This team have won four on the bounce when you’ve been sitting there playing.

“You’ve led the league for many months and you’ve seen this team come out of nowhere and blitz you.

“So to feel that you’re feeling in control right now, given what you’ve been through with them and the heartache that they’ve given you, I think that’s probably the wrong words.

“I actually hope he [Saka] is right, I hope they do have control and they are thinking like that. I do!”

Ferdinand added: “The moment that City won the game 3-0, you’re feeling straight away that Arsenal feel, ‘We ain’t in control right now, we need to try and get back some control, some form of control’.

“They [Arsenal] have got some form of control but I think Bukayo, all the players that are involved in this situation, they all know that right now it’s topsy-turvy, the momentum shifting is going to be happening all the way through to the end of the season now.

“Both teams are now in a bit of form, City have hit a bit of form and are scoring goals at a crazy rate, [Erling] Haaland is looking to break new records again, it ain’t going to be easy.

“So the word control in terms of the title race, for any team now, I don’t think can be said.

“The biggest thing they’ve got, they [Arsenal] look like they can control games. That’s what’s better.”

