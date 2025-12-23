Can Aston Villa actually beat Man City and Arsenal to the title? Only if Morgan Rogers produces the greatest individual season in Premier League history.

Aston Villa have put together a run of 10 wins in a row across all competitions, putting pressure on Premier League title rivals Arsenal and City.

Their form has stunned everyone after an abysmal start to the season, which saw the Villans take five league matches to score their first goal.

It felt like the end of Unai Emery’s tenure was coming, but his reputation in the Premier League has never been stronger, and there’s a genuine chance the Midlands side will challenge for the title.

Their underlying numbers aren’t the most convincing, and each of their last six wins has been by a single goal, but it’s insulting to completely disregard them, even if Arsenal and City have stronger squads and more experience fighting at the top of the table.

Aston Villa's impressive season in F365 Tables

What could give Villa the edge is if Morgan Rogers continues his outstanding form. City have Erling Haaland, Rayan Cherki, and Phil Foden, but if Rogers replicates Luis Suarez’s 2013/14 campaign at Liverpool, Villa have a chance.

This is according to Reds legend Jamie Carragher, who thinks the only way Villa can win the title is if Rogers becomes the best player in the division, which Suarez was in probably the greatest individual season in Premier League history.

Carragher was speaking on Monday Night Football, a day after Rogers scored a brace to help his side beat Manchester United 2-1 at Villa Park.

“I said last week that I felt for Aston Villa to really challenge for this title, they need Morgan Rogers to be the best player in this league, almost like the PFA Player of the Year, and he’d probably be in the running if he keeps going as he is,” he said.

“I was thinking about Luis Suarez, probably 10 or 12 years ago, where he almost dragged a Liverpool team, who you would have said were probably fifth or sixth best team in the league… he was the best player in the league by a mile, and he dragged that Liverpool team within a game or two of winning the league.

“Probably the same with Aston Villa. Even though the results are fantastic, I still feel like I’m looking at a team who should be fighting to get into the Champions League places, rather than fighting for the title.

“The only reason I feel like they could fight for the title is if he continues how he’s going and becomes the best player (in the Premier League). That’s the only way I can see them doing it.”

Villa are title contenders…that won’t win the title

We can have our cake and eat it too.

Villa shouldn’t be completely disregarded. They’ve put themselves in a very good position 17 games into the season, and winning seven league games in a row is absolutely fantastic.

The fact that people are writing them off is insulting to a terrific team.

But…

They’re not going to win the league. It will be City or Arsenal.

