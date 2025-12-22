Merson warns one Arsenal star he ‘might not get back in’ Arteta’s side ahead of World Cup

Arsenal legend Paul Merson thinks Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers will start ahead of Eberechi Eze for England at the World Cup.

The Gunners spent around £67.5m on Eze in the summer transfer window with the England international in incredible form for Crystal Palace last season.

After playing 57 minutes against Wolves the previous week, Eze was dropped to the bench for Arsenal‘s 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday and didn’t make it onto the pitch.

On the same weekend, Aston Villa attacker Rogers produced another wonderful display to continue his brilliant form as the Villans beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Eze has provided four goals and two assists in 14 Premier League appearances, with three of those goals coming in a 4-1 win over Tottenham last month, while Rogers has seven goals and three assists in 17 starts.

And Merson reckons Arsenal star Eze could now be on the bench for England at the World Cup after Rogers’ four goals in two games for Aston Villa.

Merson said on Sky Sports: “As we talk today Morgan Rogers has got the shirt. It’s his shirt today.

“All he can do is focus on the next game, the next training session. Don’t worry about what’s happening in six month’s time.

“If he keeps doing what he’s doing he will start and I don’t see how he doesn’t because he’s always going to play at Aston Villa.

“You look at Eze, he might not get back in the Arsenal team for a while, he might be in and out.

“Whereas Rogers will be first-choice at Villa, even when it’s not going too well for him he will still play. I think he starts for England at the World Cup.”

Former Aston Villa and Watford winger Ashley Young added: “A lot can happen and maybe he will have a dip but right now he’s got the shirt.

“If he keeps playing like this he’s definitely going to be England’s No. 10 at the World Cup. But a lot can change.”

On his recent red-hot form, Rogers said: “I’m really confident and enjoying my football but it’s not just me, it’s the whole team. The team’s performances give me that belief and confidence and allow me to be me.

“That’s the most important thing. Our team performances are getting us the wins, not just me, so a big game and big win.”

When asked about making the England squad for the World Cup, Rogers added: “I play football to try and fulfil my potential and be the best version of myself as possible.

“I try my hardest, sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t, but I keep working hard and wherever it takes me, it takes me.”