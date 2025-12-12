‘I don’t understand it’ – Merson claims Arteta decision could cost Arsenal the Premier League title

Paul Merson thinks Mikel Arteta needs to start Viktor Gyokeres more often.

Paul Merson thinks Arsenal will fail to win the Premier League this season if Mikel Arteta continues to play Mikel Merino as a striker.

The Gunners lost only their second match of the season over the weekend as Aston Villa beat them 2-1 in the Premier League, as second-placed Manchester City cut the gap on leaders Arsenal to two points.

Arteta preferred to start makeshift striker Merino, who has largely performed well there when called upon, over summer signing Victor Gyokeres against Unai Emery’s side.

Gyokeres, who still has the full faith of Arteta, has six goals in all competitions following his £64m move from Sporting CP, while Spain international Merino has five to his name.

But Arsenal legend Merson has warned that the Gunners “won’t win the league if they keep playing Merino as their centre-forward”.

Merson told Sportskeeda: “4-0 to Arsenal? 5-0? Honestly, it could be anything! I don’t know from where Wolves can find a win this season.

“This is the perfect game for Arsenal after that loss to Aston Villa and a midweek trip away from home to face Club Brugge in the Champions League.

“When Arsenal get on top of teams, they really dominate and I can see Wolves struggling in this game.

“I thought Mikel Arteta got it wrong when he used Mikel Merino as the centre-forward in the game against Villa.

“I know Merino scores a lot of important goals but Villa were bang in form and they needed someone like Viktor Gyokeres in that line-up to unsettle the opponents.

“You pay all that money for the ‘missing link’ and he sits on the bench for three straight games. If he had fitness issues, why is he on the bench? I don’t understand it.

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, Arsenal won’t win the league if they keep playing Merino as their centre-forward.

“Only thing I liked about Arteta last week is the fact that he had a go. I like that positivity from him.

“Arsenal have also had to deal with quite a few injuries in recent weeks, so Arteta hasn’t been able to pick his best XI for certain games. I expect them to return to winning ways on Saturday.”

Speaking to reporters a week ago, Arteta hinted that Merino could keep his place up front when all of Arsenal’s attacking players are fit again.

Arteta said: “I think he [Merino] has earned, at least, the thinking behind it for the way he’s performing and the impact that he’s bringing to the team, so that’s a yes.”