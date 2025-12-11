Arsenal plan for Gyokeres revealed amid fan criticism as Berta eyes two new forwards

Mikel Arteta will continue to show faith in Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres despite the Gunners star receiving a lot of criticism from supporters in recent weeks.

Gyokeres has scored six goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this season after moving to Arsenal in a deal worth around £64m from Sporting CP.

The Gunners had been waiting a few transfer windows to bring in a clinical centre-forward with Gyokeres hitting the back of the net 97 times in 102 appearances in his time in Portugal.

He has been unable to replicate anywhere near that ratio of goals to appearances at the Emirates Stadium and he’s facing criticism from Arsenal fans all over social media.

Gyokeres has scored just one goal in his last six appearances with the Sweden international playing 62 minutes of Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Caught Offside journalist Mark Brus insists that ‘it probably shouldn’t be too surprising that for the time being Arteta retains a huge amount of faith in Gyokeres’.

The report adds: ‘Figures close to the agents industry are not currently hearing anything to suggest Arsenal are about to enter the market for another big striker signing, with Gyokeres’ place not under threat.

‘However, according to one source, “there is a recognition from Arsenal that they could still improve their attack, and they’ll be alert to opportunities” in January and beyond.’

Antoine Semenyo is likely to join either Liverpool or Manchester City, as reported elsewhere, but Brus insists that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta still has Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao on his radar.

But former Manchester United defender Paul Parker feels for Gyokeres as Arsenal are failing to play to the Sweden international’s strengths.

Parker told British Gambler: “The team isn’t playing to the strengths of Viktor Gyokeres or Gabriel Martinelli. Martinelli stops full backs from going forward, he doesn’t get enough game time.

“Arteta is looking for defensive work and doesn’t want them to concede, but that limits your options in the attack and score. That’s why Arsenal look on edge against the big teams. They talk about winning the league but they’re not playing like it.

“If you want to win the title you need to go out there and show teams the reason why you want to win it, you need to boss them. Teams don’t come away from playing Arsenal happy they’ve earnt a point out of a game, and that speaks a lot about Arteta’s side this season.”

Ex-Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre reckons the Gunners need to provide Gyokeres more time to impress as they have a good back-up option in Mikel Merino.

Silvestre told Esports Insider: “Mikel Merino has proven on multiple occasions that he is more than just an alternative to Viktor Gyokeres. He’s great in the air, in the opposition’s 18-yard box, and is a solid finisher. Merino has probably taken the place of Kai Havertz in terms of being the second central option for Arsenal up front; the pecking order has changed.

“Competition for the striker position at any club is healthy, but I would say Gyokeres still needs more time in order to show what he brings to the team. I’d still have him in the starting lineup ahead of Merino, because the club paid a big transfer fee for him in the summer, and the fans were pleading with the club to buy an ‘out-and-out’ No9. You’re likely to come under a bit of scrutiny if you don’t utilise one of your star signings.”