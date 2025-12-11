Respected journalist David Ornstein has revealed how Mohamed Salah’s position at Liverpool could become ‘untenable’, with FSG ‘bewildered’ at his outburst.

Liverpool were in a really difficult position before Salah’s outburst, but the forward’s comments have made their situation worse.

Salah has suffered a major decline since being the best player in the Premier League last season, so head coach Arne Slot decided to take him out of the starting XI for the must-win match against West Ham.

Before this game, the Reds had lost nine games in 12 across all competitions, but they earned a valuable 2-0 win without Salah against West Ham.

Salah also started on the bench as Liverpool earned two points against Sunderland and Leeds United, with the veteran attacker remarkably claiming after the stalemate at Elland Road that he has no relationship with Slot and feels as if he’s been “thrown under the bus”.

READ: Liverpool have played a Salah blinder in the name of net spend



In response, Liverpool opted to omit Salah from the squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday night and it has since emerged that he is unlikely to feature against Brighton at the weekend.

Therefore, it looks increasingly likely that he will leave at some point in 2026, with an exit potentially coming as soon as next month’s transfer window.

However, Ornstein has shed light on Salah’s situation on Thursday morning, claiming Liverpool’s ‘stance’ is that they do not ‘want to sell’, though they are ‘bewildered’ at his conduct’.

The report claims:

‘Senior club figures have pointed to the fact that Salah is under contract until the summer of 2027 and his recent spell out of the starting line-up was only viewed as a temporary measure. ‘They are bewildered at the speed at which things have unravelled, but there is also a feeling that the ball is in Salah’s court and he needs to tell the club what his intentions are. If he wants to leave, he needs to outline how that can happen, and Liverpool can then react.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Salah branded ‘toxic’ by Saudi chief as Liverpool star is told he’s ‘not a fit for our league’

👉 Liverpool ‘agreement likely’ for £87.5m top Salah replacement as FSG decide ‘clear exit plan’ – report

👉 Alonso ‘willing to take a couple of months off to wait’ for Liverpool job as Slot sack pressure builds



It is also noted that the ‘general perception’ is that Salah made his comments because he ‘genuinely wants to force a move out of the club or because he wants to put pressure on Slot’.

Also, the report claims it has been interally ‘acknowledged’ that FSG would have to admit that his ‘position is untenable’ on two conditions.

Ornstein explained: ‘There is also an acknowledgement, however, that if Salah’s stance remains hardline and no resolution can be found, then the situation would become untenable. Salah’s representative and Liverpool have also been approached for comment by The Athletic.’