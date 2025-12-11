Romano gives huge Sergio Ramos to Man Utd update as INEOS are warned off ‘foolhardy’ transfer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is “not aware of any contact” between Man Utd and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos ahead of the January transfer market.

The Red Devils have managed to sneak up to sixth in the Premier League table despite not impressing too often this season.

Man Utd are currently just a point outside the top four but only three points adrift of 12th-placed Newcastle in a congested Premier League table.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS backed Ruben Amorim over the summer with over £200m in new signings, including big deals for Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

However, there are rumours that Man Utd are prepared to spend again in the winter market with a rumour that Real Madrid legend Ramos could provide some much-needed experience in defence.

But Romano has ruled out that potential signing for the time being with the Italian not hearing of any contact between the two parties.

Romano told GiveMeSport: “I’m not aware of any contact between Sergio Ramos and Man United now.”

A new midfielder is top of the Red Devils’ list in the January transfer window but Man Utd’s promising financial are unlikely to have any impact on their winter budget.

Man Utd revealed that they registered an operating profit of £13m compared to an operating loss of £7m a year ago when releasing their results for the first quarter of the new financial year.

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett analysed the results, he said: “It’s not huge changes in the figures from a year ago, and this won’t make any difference to the club’s approach to the upcoming transfer window.

“Whilst Berrada has hailed the robust’ financial figures, and pointed out in this financial statement that Man Utd are ‘committed to, and complying with, the Premier League’s PSR rules’ – the truth is, Man Utd don’t have huge money to spend, and it is much more likely they will save their big transfer investment until the summer, rather than pay what would likely be inflated fees to try to land some of their targets in January.

“Signing a world-class defensive midfielder remains the priority, but again, that is much more likely in the summer rather than January, with interest in Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.”

A potential deal for Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson could have to wait until the summer, if Man Utd go down that path, and former defender Paul Parker isn’t sure he’d be a good investment for £100m.

Parker told Goal: “I keep seeing his name bandied about. When it’s Manchester United, everybody wants to throw out someone all the time. Everyone goes with it.

“I’m not used to labelling players with numbers. You just want a midfield player who has got the capability to go up and down, wants to go up and down, and he definitely has that. I’m quite sure a lot of these young players don’t want to be labelled anymore. They did all that when they were kids playing FIFA. When it gets to the real world, you see that they want to get about. In my opinion you want midfield players like a Roy Keane, a Paul Ince, a Bryan Robson – players who can and want to do everything.

“I see where he is [Anderson] and I quite like him. The moment you mention it with Manchester United it’s £100m. That seems to be the going rate. Are United going to go and spend that kind of money on one player? I think it would be foolhardy if they go and do that.

“When you look at Anderson, he is a high-energy player but there are a lot of high-energy players out there. To be in the Premier League now, it is about how athletic your team is. There is a lot better chance of getting results at weekends, gives you an advantage and opportunity, when you have got athletic players. Sunderland are proving that at the moment. One player for me in midfield is not enough. They need a major rebuild.”