Jurgen Klopp made his feelings clear on Mo Salah ONLY 11 months ago!

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah were involved in a heated exchange on the touchline on Saturday.

Never mind Arne Slot, what does Jurgen Klopp think about Mo Salah? You’ll be surprised to learn he has made his feelings clear.

We also check in on one of Salah’s great defenders to find him claiming that Salah’s outburst shows he cares.

Klopp-trap

What does Jurgen Klopp think of the latest Mo Salah shenanigans? The simple answer is ‘f*** knows’ because he’s unlikely to make a public comment. The truth is that he probably thinks the Egyptian has been a bit daft, though he might hesitate to call him a great big baby.

But obviously ‘f*** knows’ simply won’t do when you can pretend that he has spoken…

‘Jurgen Klopp has made his Liverpool feelings very clear on Mohamed Salah amid Arne Slot row’ say the Liverpool Echo, though sharing is caring so ‘Jurgen Klopp has made his feelings very clear on Mo Salah after Liverpool row’ is the Mirror headline while the Daily Star opt for ‘Jurgen Klopp has already made Mo Salah feelings clear amid Arne Slot and Liverpool row’.

That’s a whole lot of ‘amid’ and even ‘after’ for quotes that were uttered in January 2025, long before an Arne Slot, Liverpool or even ‘Arne Slot and Liverpool’ row.

We have to chuckle at the very same writers producing a fourth version of the same story for the Express, headlined ‘Jurgen Klopp’s thoughts on Mohamed Salah resurface as Liverpool star rows with Arne Slot’.

Resurfaced? Or dragged from the floor of a pool of sh*t by a Trends Writer and an Audience Writer wearing pyjamas?

Oh and ‘Virgil van Dijk has already responded to Mo Salah’s bombshell with Liverpool message’, has he? Can you ‘respond’ to something several days before? Or just 11 months before?

Dunn deal?

The Daily Mirror‘s resident Liverpudlian Andy Dunn has been writing an awful lot about Mo Salah in recent months.

In October he wrote a passionate defence of his form, concluding that ‘it has been an intriguing rather than a spectacular start to the season, which is probably why Salah’s lack of pyrotechnics has been under the spotlight. But he will soon be burning brightly again, do not worry about that’.

That aged like milk.

But not quite so stinky as this from just last week: ‘Jamie Carragher has suggested we only ever hear from Mohamed Salah “when he gets man of the match or when he needs a new contract.” And as neither of those are a factor at the moment, Salah is unlikely to be holding court any time soon.’

And now he is back to quite oddly defend Salah (who very much did hold court any time soon), beginning his piece:

If he chose to, Mo Salah could sit on his backside, not try a leg in training, not be bothered whether Liverpool win, lose or draw … and pick up his four hundred grand a week. He could then decide when he wants to turn that into at least a million a week by going to Saudi Arabia. No dramas. No words. So, Salah’s interview after the draw at Elland Road might well have been disrespectful, it might well have been selfish, it might well have undermined the ethos of any football club, but at least he has got the major hump about being put on the bench. At least he cares.

About himself, Andy. That much is surely obvious. There comes a time when you can no longer claim that he will be ‘burning brightly again’ or that ‘Salah will be back on centre-stage, that is for sure. He is still too good not to be’ as was written literally seven days ago.

But that time is apparently not now, with Dunn – in amongst urging them to sort things out like adults – still writing that ‘practicalities say Liverpool’s chances of winning anything this season will be diminished if Salah leaves the club’ and ‘it is hard not to feel Liverpool’s chances of going all the way in Europe would be dependent on having an in-form Salah at Slot’s disposal’.

Couple of things:

a) Liverpool can and will buy other players.

b) He really has been quite sh*t.

Book of revelations

‘Mo Salah’s staggering earnings since signing new Liverpool deal revealed with frozen-out star cashing in £2m per goal’ is the screaming headline on The Sun.

And when they say ‘revealed’, they mean that they have clicked the little ‘calculator’ icon on their computer, multiplied £400,000 by 35 weeks, reached £14m and then added words like ‘whopping’ as the world collapses in on itself at the news that the world’s best footballers earn rather a lot of money. Revealed.

But it’s the simplicity of the ‘per goal’ calculations that addle Mediawatch’s brain.

So Liverpool have essentially paid their star winger £2m for each goal he’s scored since April.

They have ‘essentially’ done nothing of the sort, for we can exclusively reveal that footballers are not paid per goal. If they were, the Joe Gomez calculations are going to melt your brain.