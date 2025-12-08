Man Utd make record-breaking ‘offer’ for Jude Bellingham as INEOS eye ‘new face of sporting project’

Real Madrid have received a €150m offer from Man Utd for Jude Bellingham as INEOS are determined to make him the face of their project, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent around £200m on three attackers in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha all joining.

Only four sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd in the 2024/25 campaign and INEOS saw attack as the key area to improve over the summer.

The Man Utd hierarchy faced criticism for their failure to bring in a new midfielder with the area an obvious weakness in the previous season.

There were enquiries made for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher but neither of those potential deals came to fruition.

And now there are rumours that Man Utd will invest heavily over the next couple of transfer windows in that position as they look to give Ruben Amorim the backing he needs to move the Red Devils up the table.

Spanish website Fichajes claims that Real Madrid have ‘received a €150 million offer’ from Man Utd for Bellingham with the Red Devils prepared to smash the £89m they spent on Paul Pogba in 2016.

The Premier League side have ‘taken the first firm step towards bringing the player back to England’ with INEOS determined ‘to make Bellingham the new face of their sporting project and is prepared to break the bank, but those at the Santiago Bernabéu believe the player’s value is even greater’.

Real Madrid are sure that the former Birmingham City midfielder ‘is not for sale at any price’ but Man Utd ‘will not give up at the first sign of rejection’.

The report adds: ‘The Red Devils’ board believes Bellingham is the ideal player to rebuild a project that continues to struggle for sporting stability. They see him as a leader for both the present and the future, capable of transforming the midfield and returning the club to the elite of European football.

‘It’s therefore possible that United will come back with a higher offer. At Old Trafford, they know that simply matching Real Madrid’s investment isn’t enough; they’ll need to offer a significantly higher amount to start giving the Spanish club pause. There’s talk that the next proposal could exceed €180 million.’

A recent report claimed that Bellingham is one of five Real Madrid players who are not happy with Xabi Alonso and the tactics he is employing at the club.