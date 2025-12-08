PL star’s ‘clear preference’ is Man Utd transfer over Bayern as £31m reduction is on the cards

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba has a ‘clear preference’ to join Man Utd despite recent strong interest from Bayern Munich, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new players in the summer transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS backed Ruben Amorim in the market.

Despite three wins in a row in October, Man Utd are once again experiencing similar inconsistent form as last season, which saw them finish in the bottom half.

Man Utd improved their attack in the summer with the signings of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko – but many fans were baffled at the failure to sign a new midfielder.

The Red Devils did reportedly enquire about Baleba’s availability, while they also contacted Atletico Madrid about the possibility of taking Conor Gallagher on loan.

Ultimately, Man Utd failed to bring in a new midfielder and now there are rumours they will look to bring in one or two players in that position in the next couple of transfer windows.

A potential deal for Baleba could have to wait until the summer with initial reports claiming that Brighton wanted around £105m from Man Utd for the Cameroon international.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this year that Man Utd will have to wait until the summer to see if Brighton drop their asking price.

Jacobs said at the end of October: “At this stage I wouldn’t say they’ve cooled their interest, I would just say there’s absolutely nothing Manchester United can do in terms of their pursuit for Carlos Baleba except let the player focus on his season, wait, and then come summer try and finally get a specific ballpark out of Brighton to start a negotiation, and if it’s £120m, they may walk away.”

And Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri insists Brighton now want €85m (£74m) but that could still be too much for Man Utd to make a bid, especially in January.

Tavolieri wrote: ‘Brighton could consider offers of around €85 million in 2026 for Carlos Baleba. This sum is giving Bayern Munich pause for thought, where Leon Goretzka’s future remains uncertain. The 21-year-old Cameroonian appears on Bayern’s shortlist, but internally, some are reluctant to pay such a high price for the Douala native.

‘In reality, the player has a clear preference and Baleba favours Manchester United.

‘Manchester United, put off by the Seagles’ XXL demands, have explored other avenues in recent days — including one that we will reveal to you this Wednesday.

‘Between United and Munich, the player’s heart clearly lies with Old Trafford. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will agree to make another attempt to sign him…’