The Glazers are ‘pushing’ for Ruben Amorim to replaced by another manager at Man Utd but INEOS want to keep him on, according to reports.

Man Utd picked up three wins in a row in October with hope that Amorim could turn their fortunes around after a nightmare first year at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ 1-1 draw against West Ham means they are now eighth in the Premier League with European qualification a must for Amorim this season.

The Glazer family handed Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS the reigns of the football operation when the British businessman bought 27.7 per cent of the club in February 2024.

And now a reliable X account made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 686k followers insists that the Glazers aren’t happy and want Man Utd boss Amorim replaced.

It is understood that INEOS and Ratcliffe want to show Amorim more patience but the Portuguese head coach’s impact on the club’s ‘business model’ has seen the Glazers looking to sack him.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. The Glazers not happy. High level meeting set. Fan groups had enough.

‘The Glazers are stepping in to address the growing concerns at Manchester United, particularly regarding manager Ruben Amorim.

‘𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨-𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐨𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐦 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐬.

‘They’re worried that Amorim’s performance is jeopardizing the club’s business model, especially with Champions League qualification on the line this season.

‘Tensions are high at @ManUtd, and the Glazers believe a new manager could turn things around. The Glazer family are the majority owners of the club, with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS controlling the footballing side.

‘However, they believe they need to step in regarding the manager’s future. A high level meeting is on the horizon, where they’ll need to resolve their differences and decide the future direction of the club. It’s a critical moment for Manchester United, and the pressure is mounting from the fans.’

Amorim’s handling of Kobbie Mainoo has been questioned by Paul Scholes and others with former Man Utd defender Paul Parker claiming the England international must be “furious” with him.

Parker told MyBettingSites: “I don’t think he is leaving because I don’t think the club can afford to let him go, but if he never gets minutes, he has to leave for his own sake. He must be feeling horrible at the moment, because he knows the manager has taken away his opportunity to go to the World Cup. He must be furious at Amorim. He has to be. There is no chance of him going, and his name won’t even be mentioned.”

“It would be a very bad story for the club if he were to leave. Just look at McTominay. I don’t think he would have made a massive difference at Man United at this moment in time, but you can’t have another one of those stories coming out. It would be terrible if Mainoo leaves and all of a sudden does very well, because then everyone will question Amorim and the club.”

“He is a player and a person I hope the best for. He is a wonderful young lad and his talent is immense. He is one of the best products that have come out of Man United for many years, so they have to find a way for him to get into the team and perform.”