‘Real dejection’ – Neville insists ‘angry’ Amorim should have Man Utd third in the Premier League

Gary Neville felt the “real dejection” around Old Trafford on Thursday night as Man Utd were held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League.

The Red Devils won three games on the bounce in October as there was hope that Ruben Amorim could turn things around at Old Trafford after a miserable first year in charge.

Since then, Man Utd have won just one of their five matches and familiar inconsistent results and performances have reared their head once again and put pressure back on Amorim.

Man Utd, who are currently eighth in the Premier League, had plenty of chances to beat West Ham on Thursday night but the Hammers held on for a point with Neville cursing the Red Devils’ recent results.

Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast: “A win could’ve put Manchester United into a serious position in the league, they could be up there in third, and really then starting to think about the programme they’ve got when everybody kicks into European football, and the cup competition’s kicking again into February, March.

“But unfortunately, they’re not taking their chances to get up there and be up there, and I don’t get it. I don’t get the lack of urgency and the lack of intensity, I don’t get the slow play, I don’t get the lack of risk in the game.”

Neville added: “They’re not good enough and they’re not as good as I think Ruben Amorim would want them to be. They’re not as good as I’m sure that the people in the director’s box would want them to be. And certainly not as good as I’d like them to be because I’m not seeing anybody out there that I don’t think wants to be.

“I’m not seeing any sort of what would be the managers lost the dressing room. There’s none of that type of stuff. But why aren’t we seeing this real fierce approach and attitude towards the game? I don’t know.”

On the reaction of the fans, Neville continued: “When we threw back to the studio and the camera stays in the stadium, and they’re picking up the faces of fans that are still sat in the actual seats, real, real dejection. Real dejection.

“I feel so disappointed, so disappointed.

“Against Everton, I think everyone leaves and they might think, well, OK, we’ve been on a decent run, you can have a one-off game and that can happen.

“But speaking to Ruben Amorim before the game tonight, and I said about this opportunity to go up the league and jump up the league, and get into fifth, and level on fourth, and thinking about what could this season start to look like, and they’ve missed two glaring opportunities.

“I mean, they could be second or third, having won these two games, but there’s far too many ifs and buts and maybes and could-haves and would-haves with this team, and Ruben Amorim absolutely will be angry, frustrated and gutted.”