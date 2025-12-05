Leeds ‘pull plug’ on January transfer as Neville names three players too ‘lightweight’ for Prem

Daniel Farke has bought himself some time after beating Chelsea in midweek.

Leeds United could be set to ditch their pursuit of a striker ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

Daniel Farke bought himself some time at Elland Road after he masterminded an impressive 3-1 win over fourth-placed Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The result moved Leeds out of the Premier League’s relegation zone with Farke’s side now creating a two-point gap between themselves and the drop.

However, the games don’t get any easier for Leeds in the next few weeks with the Yorkshire side playing Liverpool home and away in their next six fixtures, while they also face Brentford and Sunderland away and Crystal Palace and Manchester United at home.

Leeds have been struggling for goals this season with 16 scored in 14 matches after victory over Chelsea and a striker had been on the agenda as they look to do some transfer business in January.

However, Football Insider inisist that the Whites could now ‘pull the plug’ on their pursuit of a new striker in January with transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke insisting the partnership between Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha could see the need for a striker pushed down the pecking order.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Leeds, I’m not sure how much money they will have to spend in the January window.

“They spent quite a bit in the summer on new arrivals as well.

“They are looking for attacking reinforcements, probably a wide forward is at the top of their list.

“Now they’ve stumbled upon this winning formation of playing two up top with Calvert-Lewin and Nmecha, after they had success against Chelsea.

“It’s obviously working for them right now as well. So maybe that might push their need for a new striker down the pecking order as well.”

Manchester United legend Gary Neville insists that Leeds’ frontline has been a bit weak this season with three of their forwards “a little bit lightweight” for the Premier League.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “I watched them earlier on the season when they had, I think, Gnonto and James in wide areas and Piroe, I think, up front. I thought they were just a little bit lightweight.

“They’re talented players, those lads, don’t get me wrong. They’ve got a lot about them. I like Gnonto particularly.

“James is a threat on the counter-attack. But you’re getting into winter, you’re in the Premier League. This league has become more and more physical over the last two or three years.

“It’s gone back 15, 20 years in respect to the size of the players, the set pieces, the balls into the box, the long balls forward, the throw-ins. Everyone’s now demanding aerial duels to be won. And physicality and aggression.”