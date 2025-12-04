Gary Neville during his role as a pundit on Sky Sports.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville doubts Chelsea have any chance of winning the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal this season.

The Blues were well beaten by Leeds United on Wednesday evening with goals from Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin giving the Yorkshire side the victory at Elland Road.

Pedro Neto had briefly got Chelsea back into the match on 50 minutes before Calvert-Lewin’s goal 22 minutes later gave the hosts all three points.

It’s disappointing for fourth-placed Chelsea, who put in a brilliant performance in a 1-1 draw against leaders Arsenal over the weekend, with their loss at Elland Road their first in eight matches in all competitions.

And Neville reckons Arsenal have already seen off one potential title rival after Chelsea lost to a team who were in the relegation zone before playing the Blues.

Neville said of Chelsea on Sky Sports: “I don’t think they can win the title. In fact, I don’t think they’ve got a chance.

READ: Did Chiesa save Arne Slot’s job as Liverpool ‘abject’ once again?

“Chelsea do have some gaping holes when you see title-winning teams. They will be in the top four or five, no problem, but when you talk about winning the league, they are short in goal, short at centre back and short up top.

“Their centre forwards, centre backs and goalkeepers aren’t good enough to be title winners.

“Chelsea’s team is well built, it’s got an incredible amount of talent, but the centre-backs tonight were poor in every way.

“The goalkeeper [Robert Sanchez] is not good enough to be a title-winning goalkeeper, and then at centre-forward, they [Delap, Guiu] are good players, but they’re not at the levels that are required to win Chelsea a title.”

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was not impressed by his side’s performance against Leeds and insisted the hosts deserved their victory on Wednesday night.

READ: Premier League Christmas jumpers ranked from best to festive worst

Maresca said: “A very poor night, they [Leeds] deserved to win the game, they were better in all aspects. We will try to analyse and learn from this game and focus o the next one.

“It’s not about possession, in possession you need a purpose. Today they were better in all aspects. Congratulations to them.

“After the goal we scored we had one or two clear chances, but the third goal killed the game completely, then it’s much more difficult.

“It’s reality, its Premier League, you need to perform every game, no matter if you are at home or away or who the other team is.

“It’s important to see where we are going to be in February or March, but most important is to understand what we did bad tonight and then try to improve.”

READ NEXT: Two Arsenal players lose their place in Premier League XI of season so far