According to reports, Liverpool are ‘expected’ to make an interim manager appointment if they sack Arne Slot and they have ‘discussed’ Steven Gerrard.

Slot remains under immense pressure as Liverpool could not follow up their win against West Ham when they hosted Sunderland on Wednesday night.

The Reds were on the brink of another defeat in midweek, but Nordi Mukiele’s own goal earned them a point that leaves them ninth in the Premier League table after 14 matches.

The Liverpool head coach has been heavily criticised for his poor decisions as he’s contributed to their sudden downfall, but FSG and underperforming players are also to blame.

Most of their new signings and key players have been far from good enough as they have lost nine of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

This dire run has seen Liverpool concede their Premier League title, while they have also slipped in the Champions League group stages and have exited the Carabao Cup.

Therefore, Liverpool and Slot cannot afford to lose to Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday evening, with a defeat potentially enough to cost the head coach his job as he is among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with several potential replacements, including Jurgen Klopp, Xabi Alonso and Oliver Glasner.

However, Liverpool insider James Wathland claims they are ‘expected’ to make an interim appointment until the summer if they part ways with Slot.

He said on X: ‘If the manager profile Liverpool want was currently available, Arne Slot would have been sacked.

‘If Liverpool do decide to part ways with Arne Slot, the expectation is that an interim manager will take charge until the summer, followed by a full reassessment.’

Football Insider, meanwhile, are reporting that the club have ‘discussed’ appointing club legend Steven Gerrard ‘as interim manager in a sensational twist’.

The former Aston Villa boss has been out of work since the start of this year and recently opted against a return to Scottish giants Rangers.

The report claims Liverpool’s owners are ‘weighing up potential alternatives to Arne Slot amid growing doubts over whether he can turn around the team’s fortunes’ and they have ‘internally discussed’ Gerrard.

The report adds: