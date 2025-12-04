It is now ‘hard to see anything other’ than Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah leaving Anfield in the near future, according to dressing room sources.

The Reds have been poor in recent weeks as Arne Slot’s side struggle to get anywhere near the form they demonstrated for most of last term.

Liverpool are currently eighth in the Premier League after a 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland on Wednesday night with Slot’s side on a run of just four wins in their last 14 in all competitions.

Salah has been far from his explosive best and he was dropped to be bench by Slot for their last two matches against West Ham and Sunderland, although he replaced Cody Gakpo at half-time versus the Black Cats.

There were rumours last season that Salah could look to leave at the end of the campaign for Saudi Arabia but he eventually signed a new contract to remain at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

However, his latest situation has seen speculation build once again with teams in Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer reportedly interested in signing the Egpyt international.

Caught Offside journalist Mark Brus has revealed that Salah is now ‘more likely to leave Anfield in January’ amid his lack of recent minutes for Liverpool.

Brus insists that clubs in Saudi Arabia and MLS are ‘likely to move for him’ in the winter with ‘dressing room sources’ bringing the latest on Salah’s mood.

One source said: “It’s hard to see anything other than Salah leaving if the situation doesn’t change. He’s not happy about the situation. He’ll always be professional about it, but I don’t see him spending six more months on the bench, and we know there’ll be interest.”

While another told Brus: “There hasn’t been any decision yet. Let’s see where we are in a few weeks.”

Jamie Redknapp reckons Salah’s time at Liverpool is coming to an end and feels that things are “going to come to a head” due to the current situation.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “As good as Salah has been, everything comes to an end.

“It does feel that something has to give. There is no way that Mo Salah is going to be content to be a bit-part player.

“Whether it is in January or in the summer … I can only see that outcome.

“Once the trust is broken, especially with someone like Mo, who needs confidence and love from a manager … I feel it is going to come to a head.”

Earlier this week, top US journalist Tom Bogert insisted that Salah is likely to move to San Diego if he chooses to leave Liverpool for the MLS.

Bogert explained on YouTube: “If Mohamed Salah comes to Major League Soccer, I feel extraordinarily safe that it’s going to be San Diego

“San Diego has an Egyptian owner. It’s deeper than that, but that is the starting point. I cannot imagine a scenario in which Chicago, Miami, or LAFC gets ahead, either in terms of, like, if you want to see some money come out.”

Bogert continued: “First of all, there’s going to be more on offer for Salah if he wants to go to the Middle East. We know that he had those offers and overtures before he renewed his contract with Liverpool.

“From what I’ve understood at least – and I’m not suggesting that this is definitely going to happen – I’m just saying, if Salah comes to MLS, I would put a lot of chips in the pile that it’s going to be San Diego.

“Mo Salah to San Diego. What a nice, pleasant headline to pull out of this show that I did not see coming when it started. And it would be awesome to watch!”

