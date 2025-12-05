Thirst for Man Utd transfer to be completed ‘within a couple of weeks’ as ‘ruined’ star nears exit

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could now be just weeks away from sealing his temporary exit from Old Trafford, according to reports.

The England international is yet to start a Premier League game under Ruben Amorim this season with the England international failing to get on the pitch as the Red Devils drew 1-1 against West Ham on Thursday night.

Mainoo has been afforded one start in the League Cup as Man Utd were knocked out of the competitions by League Two Grimsby Town earlier this year.

The Red Devils midfielder attempted to leave on loan towards the end of the summer transfer window when Amorim made it clear, in public, that Mainoo was fighting captain Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth.

Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox eventually convinced Mainoo to remain at the club and fight for his place but there are rumours that the midfielder wants regular football to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s thinking ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Red Devils aren’t keen on allowing him to leave on loan as he provides an important squad option but they may have to allow his exit if they don’t give him regular first-team football.

When asked about Mainoo, Amorim said last Friday: “I see him as a starter like the other players. I just have to make a choice and then in the end, it’s not been Kobbie.

“In the future, I don’t know. Again, I always think the same thing with Casemiro. [He] was not playing and then he plays. I just want to win games. I don’t care who is playing.”

And Man Utd legend Paul Scholes took to Instagram on Thursday night to air his frustration at Amorim’s treatment of Mainoo.

Scholes posted in response to Amorim’s comments: “Bulls***. The kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football. Hate seeing home grown players leave but it’s probably best for him now, enough is enough.”

And now La Repubblica (via AreaNapoli), when outlining Napoli’s winter plans, claim: ‘Help from the market will certainly be needed, but Napoli will almost certainly only be able to operate on loan if the failure to comply with the ratio between revenue and extended labor costs (CLA), which must not exceed 0.8, is confirmed.

‘This is why Kobbie Mainoo, 20, of United, is in pole position for Manna. The English are only considering a temporary transfer, as is the player, seeking playing time so as not to miss out on the World Cup showcase. Napoli hopes to be able to finalise everything within a couple of weeks. But in the meantime, the game is still on, and the Azzurri will do it in an emergency.’