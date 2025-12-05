Barcelona president makes ‘beautiful’ Messi return promise; Argentina star makes shock WC claim

Barcelona president Joan Laporta insists he “won’t make unrealistic or unfair speculations” about Lionel Messi amid rumours of his return.

The Argentina legend will go down as one of the best, if not the best, player in the history of football when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Messi has scored 792 goals in 972 club appearances and 115 goals in 196 caps for Argentina with the forward winning everything the game has to offer, including eight Ballon d’Ors.

As a Barcelona player, Messi won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

There have been rumours that Inter Miami star Messi could return on loan to Europe in the winter as he looks to keep sharp ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

And Messi caused a stir earlier this month when he made an impromptu visit to the Camp Nou, which is currently being redeveloped, before Argentina played Spain in the international break.

Following the visit, Messi wrote on social media: “Last night I returned to a place I miss with all my heart.

“A place where I was immensely happy, where you all made me feel a thousand times over like the happiest person in the world.

“I hope I can return someday, and not just to say goodbye as a player, which I never got to do…”

That set off rumours that he could return before his playing career is over and Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font insisted a phone call to Messi would be his first move if elected.

When asked about the possible return of Messi to Barcelona before the Argentinian retires, Font said: “Personally, as a Barca fan, I get goosebumps, but obviously this depends on him, and what we shouldn’t do is try to use him.

“I think Laporta has done it, and he’s done it many times, and I think he’s done it wrong; the most blatant example was during the elections. Another example of a broken promise, and I believe Messi shouldn’t be used, but Messi needs to know that the first thing I’ll do when I win the elections is pick up the phone and call him. It will be the first phone call I make.

“Our obligation is to speak with everyone who can make contributions for the future, and it’s important that we know their intentions. But what I’m saying is also important: we need to understand that these are club assets. And using them makes no sense. But as I said, the first call I’ll make when we win the elections will be to Leo Messi.”

But current Barcelona president Laporta does not want to “fuel any controversy” but promised the “most beautiful tribute ever seen for the greatest player in the history of football” for Messi when he retires.

Laporta said at an event organised by La Vanguardia: “In Messi’s case, when the time comes, we want to give him the most beautiful tribute ever seen for the greatest player in the history of football and of Barca. And we want to create statues for those who have shaped our history, like Kubala, Cruyff, Messi and others such as Ronaldinho.

“I hope there will be more players like Messi, or even better. But I am not here to fuel any controversy. I hear things. I won’t make unrealistic or unfair speculations. The ideal tribute would be 105,000 Barcelona fans in a full stadium thanking him for everything he has done for Barca. It could be a beautiful moment.”

Messi has confirmed that there is a chance he won’t be at the 2026 World Cup when asked about his participation by ESPN Argentina: “I hope I can be there. I’ve said before that I’d love to be there. At worst, I’ll be there watching it live, but it will be special.

“The World Cup is special for everyone, for any country, especially for us, because we live it in a completely different way.”

On Argentina’s chances of winning the tournament in North America, Messi added: “The truth is we have extraordinary players, and it’s been shown for years, especially the desire and excitement since (Lionel) Scaloni took over.

“The mentality everyone has. It’s a squad full of winners, with strong mindsets, who want to win more, and that’s contagious. You see it in training, in matches. You see them train and they give everything.

“We’re an amazing group that gets along very well, but in training matches or certain drills, if they have to go hard, they go hard.

“Everyone gives their all, and that’s a huge strength of this group and this national team.

“Scaloni and his staff built all of this. The day-to-day atmosphere comes from them.

“New players keep appearing; aside from the ones already there, new faces keep coming in. When a group is like this, it’s easier for newcomers to fit in.

“Argentina needs to take advantage of this moment. Coming off winning the World Cup gives you confidence and relief to prepare (for) competitions differently.”

