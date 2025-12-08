Real Madrid ‘launch jaw-dropping bid’ to appoint Liverpool legend Klopp in Alonso ‘sack’ decision

Real Madrid are making a big move to appoint Jurgen Klopp as their new manager with Xabi Alonso getting one more match to save his job, according to reports.

The La Liga giants lost 2-0 against Celta Vigo on Sunday with Williot Swedberg scoring both goals for the visitors at the Bernabeu, while Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras were sent off for the home side.

Alonso was already coming under pressure over his side’s performances this season and their latest poor display saw Real Madrid go four points behind leaders Barcelona, who beat Real Betis 5-3 on Saturday.

Breaking from his usual cool energy, Alonso launched an astonishing tirade against the referee who oversaw Real Madrid’s shock defeat to Celta Vigo at the weekend.

Speaking after the match, Alonso said: “The referee’s decisions drove us crazy.

“The red to Carreras was something he was clearly looking for. He let Celta waste time, never even warned them about it, kept stopping play every time … I hated his performance.

READ: Mo Salah is a great big baby tantrumming from a position on the floor

“It got out of control.”

Reports in Spain claim the surprising defeat to Celta Vigo, who moved up to tenth in La Liga with the win, ‘has set off alarm bells’ amongst the Real Madrid hierarchy.

Real Madrid have only won two of their last seven matches in all competitions with a ‘growing unease within the club, and patience is wearing thin’ for Alonso.

The report added: ‘President Florentino Perez himself called an immediate meeting at the Bernabeu after the match. A long, tense meeting, with decisions on the table. The president’s car was the last to leave the stadium, an unusual sight that underscores the gravity of the situation.

MAILBOX: Liverpool season described as ‘the Flo and Mo sh*tshow’ in Salah post-mortem

‘The conclusion is that the match against Manchester City will be Xabi Alonso’s final test. A full-blown ultimatum. If the team doesn’t win, or at least doesn’t put on a convincing performance, the manager will be sacked . The risk is real. The margin for error is minimal. The message from the boardroom is unequivocal: either an immediate reaction, or an abrupt end.’

And now a reliable account on X made up of ‘five elite reporters’ and 688k followers has revealed that Real Madrid have ‘launched’ a bid for former Liverpool boss Klopp to replace Alonso.

We aren’t sure why they needed to capitalise half the update but they wrote: ‘BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE THAT WILL LEAVE YOU SPEECHLESS!!! Real Madrid just launched a JAW-DROPPING bid to make Jürgen Klopp and crown him the NEXT GALÁCTICO BOSS at the Bernabéu!!

‘If Klopp actually says YES which is unlikely… football news as we know it will EXPLODE.’

READ: 16 Conclusions as title contenders Aston Villa beat Arsenal