Mohamed Salah left out of Liverpool squad vs Inter after board, Arne Slot make joint decision

Mohamed Salah has been left out of the Liverpool squad to face Inter Milan after the Egyptian’s outburst in a post-match interview over the weekend.

The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw against Leeds United on Saturday as Liverpool stayed ninth in the Premier League table with their disappointing start to the season continuing.

Salah was on the bench for the third match in a row at Elland Road and the Egypt international made his feelings clear on his lack of minutes after the clash in Yorkshire.

The Liverpool forward insisted he’d been made a scapegoat by the Reds and revealed his relationship with Slot was now broken in a shocking outburst.

Speaking to a group of reporters, Salah said: “I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden we don’t have any relationship.

“I don’t know why but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn’t want me in the club.

“It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus. That is how I am feeling. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.

“This club, I will always support it. My kids will always support it. I love the club so much and I always will.

“It [the situation] is not acceptable to me, to be fair. I don’t get it. It’s like I’m being thrown more under the bus. I don’t think I’m the problem. I have done so much for this club.

“I don’t have to go every day fighting for my position because I earned it. I am not bigger than anyone but I earned my position. It’s football. It is what it is.”

And now French journalist Fabrice Hawkins has revealed that Salah will not be part of the Liverpool squad travelling to Italy to face Inter Milan in midweek in a joint decision from Slot and the Reds’ board.

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool squad. He is not travelling to Italy for the game against Inter. Decision made by the board and Arne Slot.’

Around 45 minutes after Hawkins’ claim, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed that although ‘no final decision’ had been made, Salah was expected to miss the trip to Milan.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘Mohamed Salah expected to be left out of Liverpool squad for Inter match. No final decision yet + 33yo training. Would underline Arne Slot support but not viewed as punishment – more common sense after comments + #LFC want forward to stay @TheAthleticFC.’

Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy insists Salah was “making it all about him” and not thinking about how his words will impact the team and manager.

Murphy told BBC Match of the Day: “You can be emotional, angry and frustrated but you have to keep it in the four walls of the club.

“Knock on the manager’s door, go and see the owners, do whatever you have to do, express your frustration.

“By doing this, he’s causing the team a problem and the manager a problem and he’s making it all about him.

“You can’t do it. Whether you agree with him being left out or not – you don’t deal with it like this.

“It’s an emotional response, it doesn’t really stack up.

“Everyone has to keep fighting for their place and performing at a certain level. I don’t think he’s on his own. A lot of other big-name players are starting to get stick and getting the fanbase turned against them a bit.

“Everyone is being judged.”

