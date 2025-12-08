It was held up by most as an example of all that is wrong with modern football, and more specifically irrefutable proof of Pep Guardiola’s incessant robotification of individual skill and expression.

His reaction might well have triggered ‘nam-style flashbacks for Jack Grealish, Savinho and countless others who have had their flair stomped out by the fun-hating, furious-on-pitch-pep-talk-giving Spaniard.

It is a deep shame that he never managed Erik Lamela.

But the Manchester City manager’s public dismissive dressing-down of Rayan Cherki for his rabona assist to Phil Foden against Sunderland was the perfect and only real possible postscript to a moment of divine majesty.

He had to draw a vaguely unflattering comparison with Lionel Messi. Beyond collaring an opposition player at full time, mentioning anyone in the same breath as his philosophical first-born is the highest compliment Guardiola is capable of paying.

And really a manager of his ilk, reputation and responsibility should only pour water rather than petrol on the maverick fires of eccentricity.

None of what Guardiola said was wrong. Messi did, in his own inimitable way, keep things “simple”. His “simple” remains unthinkably complicated for anyone else but the point stands:

“A cross is fine, it’s all good. It doesn’t matter if it’s with the right foot, the left, the outside of the boot, the head – it doesn’t matter. If it works, great. But if it doesn’t work, then there are problems. Then you’ll be in trouble.”

It was majestic and ostentatious, but ultimately effective in seeking out Foden and even applying the sufficient curve and trajectory for his header to be guided past Robin Roefs in a way a ‘normal’ cross might not have.

Guardiola is fine with that – as long as it comes off. Basically, never go full Wahbi Khazri, as Sunderland themselves might attest.

His gushing praise for centre-half Ruben Dias shooting from 25 yards out through a sea of bodies did feel performative, with one low-percentage, entirely deflected action celebrated while another essentially came with a pointed warning.

But it was basic man-management, preventing a player from getting carried away on a wave of neutral glorification and instead quietly reminding them of their role in the squad.

Guardiola hailed the “personality” the Frenchman showed in the win over Fulham and the “composure” he has displayed as a 22-year-old in a new league. Only 14 players have more combined goals and assists in the Premier League this season and they have all played at least 362 more minutes.

Perhaps Guardiola really did appreciate the square pass assist to Dias more than the rabona cross for Foden. The fans were of a distinctly different opinion but then their priorities are hardly the same as the manager’s either.

And anyone surprised that Guardiola used some of his post-match press conference to make a point to Cherki by applauding Savinho for an eight-minute cameo in which he “lost one or two balls and in two seconds was a full-back” only has themselves to blame.

Even if calling the Brazilian a “machine” for his off-the-ball work was a little on the nose for the Pep automaton debate.