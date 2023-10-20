Pep says ‘a million goals’ not enough for Haaland as Man City boss laughs off Ballon d’Or chance

Pep Guardiola doesn't believe Erling Haaland has any chance of winning the Ballon d'Or.

Erling Haaland “scored a million goals” in a treble-winning season for Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola has laughed off the striker’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or.

Haaland scored an absurd 52 goals in 52 games for City in his debut season last term, helping Guardiola’s side to win the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

The Norwegian striker swept all competition aside in England to claim mutliple individual awards, and is in the running to win the Ballon d’Or, which will be voted for at the end of the month.

But his very own manager has laughed at the prospect of him winning it, insisting the only way the 23-year-old could claim the gong would be if there was a separate award for Lionel Messi.

“HAHAHA, you’re so funny,” said when asked whether Haaland had a chance. “Always I said the Ballon d’Or should be two sections. One for Messi, then after another one so Haaland should win yes.

“We won the treble, he scored a million goals. The worst season for Messi is the best for the rest of the players. Both deserve it.

“Realistically I want Haaland to have it cause he helped us achieve what we achieved, I would love it. But Messi won the World Cup. It’s good players here are up for the award, it makes us so proud.”

Haaland is joined on the shortlist by City teammates Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Julian Alvarez and Rodri.

Messi would take his Ballon d’Or tally to eight should he claim the prize, which – as Guardiola says – he surely will having starred for and captained Argentina to their first World Cup in 36 years.

The winners will be announced at the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which will take place on 30 October at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Full list of men’s Ballon d’Or nominees:

André Onana – Manchester United/Cameroon

Josko Gvardiol – Manchester City/Croatia

Karim Benzema – Al Ittihad

Jamal Musiala – Bayern Munich/Germany

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool/Egypt

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid/England

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal/England

Randal Kolo Muani – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kevin De Bruyne – Manchester City/Belgium

Bernardo Silva – Manchester City/Portugal

Emiliano Martínez – Aston Villa/Argentina

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia – Napoli/Georgia

Rúben Dias – Manchester City/Portugal

Nicolo Barella – Inter Milan/Italy

Erling Haaland – Manchester City/Norway

Yassine Bounou – Al Hilal/Morocco

Martin Ødegaard – Arsenal/Norway

Julián Álvarez – Manchester City/Argentina

Ilkay Gündogan – Barcelona/Germany

Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid/Brazil

Lionel Messi – Inter Miami/Argentina

Rodri – Manchester City/Spain

Lautaro Martínez – Inter Milan/Argentina

Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid/France

Robert Lewandowski – Barcelona/Poland

Kylian Mbappé – Paris Saint-Germain/France

Kim Min-jae – Napoli/South Korea

Victor Osimhen – Napoli/Nigeria

Luka Modric – Real Madrid/Croatia

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich/England