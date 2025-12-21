Redknapp slams Arsenal man for three reasons; Moyes hails Gunners star as ‘best in the world’

Jamie Redknapp has hit out at Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres as “not good enough” following the Gunners’s 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

After Manchester City had won earlier in the day, Arsenal secured a crucial victory over the Toffees courtesy of a Gyokeres goal from the penalty spot.

Despite converting the winning spot-kick, the Sweden international had a tought afternoon up against Michael Keane and James Tarkowski in the Everton backline.

Gyokeres has now scored five Premier League goals in 15 appearances this term and the Arsenal striker is not impressing former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “He did okay, it’s a struggle for him at the moment, I think he’s finding it hard up there.

“It’s his fifth goal of the season… for whatever reason, and it shouldn’t be the case because he’s been in the English leagues before, it looks like he’s really struggling with the physicality of it.

“Considering he’s a very big guy, I very rarely see him win a duel one on one, when I thought he could physically overpower people.

“In terms of his finesse, his touch, bringing people into play – not good enough.

“He’s finding it tough. He needs a little bit of confidence. Look, he’s never going to be like a Bergkamp who is going to bring the ball, roll people and play little clever passes, he’s a battering ram who is going to score goals, make big moments and hopefully win you games.

“You can argue that tonight, yes, he won the game but he won it with a penalty. You want to see him win games with really important goals that are going to make the difference in the big games.

“At the moment, he’s done okay, I don’t think you can say anything more than that.”

Everton manager David Moyes hailed Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice as “probably the best midfield player in the world” after he came up against his former player on Saturday.

Ex-West Ham boss Moyes said: “I thought Tim [Iroegbunam] played really well, he was up against probably the best midfield player in the world in some ways and he did a really good job.

“He stuck to it, we wanted him to do a lot of other things, we wanted him to pass forward more, we wanted him to be a bit more creative in his play at times, but the other side of his game he did really well.

“By the way, the players… it was not anything to do with [lack of effort], they were fantastic the way they went about the job, even more so in the second half when we had to chase it harder and find a way, it meant we were opening up a bit more, we just couldn’t get a scrappy goal or someone scoring a World Cup Willie goal, we just could not get one of them.”

On Rice, Moyes added: “Look, Declan developed himself, it’s not down to me, Declan was always going to be a great player.

“Mikel has made him into a real, real top player. But he’s a great boy more than anything, he’s a terrific boy, and because of that it’ll give him a great chance, a great player as well, lots of top attributes.”