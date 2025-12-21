Romano clarifies terms of Fernandes release clause at Man Utd and rates chance of January exit

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Bruno Fernandes’ release clause at Man Utd stands at “slightly over €60m”.

The Portugal international has often been one of the bright sparks in a difficult few years for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

Amorim could only guide Man Utd to a 15th-placed finish in the Premier League last term and there were rumours that Fernandes could be sold last summer in order to fund a rebuild.

Despite rumours of a potential £100m move, Fernandes remained at Old Trafford and has been effective again with five goals and seven assists in 16 Premier League appearances.

However, Fernandes revealed earlier this week that he was “hurt” by the feeling that the Man Utd hierarchy would have gladly sold him for the right money in the summer.

In the interview, the Man Utd midfielder said: “Nowadays, the issue of loyalty is no longer seen the way it used to be. I could have left in the last transfer window and would have earned a lot more money. Financially, it would have been much better for me.

“At one point I was going to leave – I won’t say where – but I would have won many trophies that season. I decided to stay not only for family reasons but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the coach also made me stay.

“But from the club’s side, I felt a bit of: ‘If you go, it’s not really that bad for us.’ That hurts me a little. More than hurting, it makes me sad, because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise me for. I’m always available for every match, I always play, whether well or badly. I give my maximum.

“Then you look around you and see players who don’t value the club as much as you do and who don’t defend the club as much. That makes you sad.”

That has raised the possibility of a move in January for Fernandes and Romano has revealed that he has a release clause in his contract at Man Utd for €60m for non-Premier League sides.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In January, I don’t expect any movement despite all the interviews, all the quotes from Bruno. My expectation is not for Bruno to move in January. Bruno is expected to stay at Man Utd. We will see in summer 2026 what happens. From Saudi they are still interested.

“There is a release clause in the contract of Fernandes. And the clause is not valid for Premier League clubs. It’s only valid for clubs from abroad.

“It’s slightly over €60m, so there would be the possibility for several clubs to attack. But in that case, it depends on what Bruno wants to do.

“Bruno said already in an interview a few days ago that he said no to Saudi, it was Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window. Bruno wanted to stay at Man Utd, but the clause is going to be still there in summer 2026.

“It’s going to be up to Bruno to decide what he wants to do next and what’s going to be the mission for him on the transfer market for summer 2026. As of now, I can guarantee that the focus of Bruno is completely on Man Utd. Bruno wants to do his best for Man Utd.

“Then there is the World Cup with Portugal as well. But in terms of club football, Bruno only wants to focus on United. He is not planning any transfer. It’s from Saudi that they are still very interested in Bruno, but it’s not Bruno entertaining talks or opening discussions already for 2026.”