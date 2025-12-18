Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says “keep an eye on Saudi interest” in Man Utd midfielder Bruno Fernandes ahead of the summer transfer window.

Fernandes has been the bright spark in a miserable few years for Man Utd under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim and has attracted a number of potential suitors.

Interest from Saudi Arabia in the Portugal international has been well known for a couple of years with rumours of clubs from the Middle East proposing huge offers.

And Fernandes revealed in an interview earlier this week that Man Utd “hurt” him with the Red Devils hierarchy ready to sell him in last summer.

In an interview he revealed: “The president of Al Hilal spoke to me. He called me directly. Neves sent me a message saying he wanted to talk to me. They wanted him to play in the Club World Cup with Al Hilal. It was a love that started back in the Jorge Jesus days, he had already called me in 2023.”

Fernandes added: “I can’t complain, I’m very well paid, but obviously the difference is huge. That was never what guided me. If one day I have to play in Saudi Arabia, I’ll play in Saudi Arabia.

“My lifestyle will change, my children’s lives will be sunny, after six years in Manchester with cold and rain, I’ll be playing in a growing league, with recognised players.

“I could have left like many people do and said: ‘I want to leave, I don’t want to train, I just want to leave for €20m or €30m, so they pay me more on the other side.’ But I never did that. I never felt in a position to do that, because I felt that the empathy and affection I had for the club were the same.

“But there comes a point where, for them, money is more important than anything. The club wanted me to go, I have that in my head. I told the directors this, but I think they didn’t have the courage to make that decision.

“I decided to stay, also because of family reasons, but because I genuinely like the club. The conversation with the manager also made me stay. But, from the club’s side, I felt a bit like, ‘if you leave, it’s not so bad for us.’

“It hurts me a lot. More than hurting, it makes me sad because I’m a player they have nothing to criticise about. I’m always available, I always play, good or bad. I give my all. Then you see things around you, players who don’t value the club as much and don’t defend the club as much… that makes you sad.”

Despite that, Romano has claimed that it’s “completely quiet” in terms of a potential move away in January but the Italian admits there is likely to be more interest in Fernandes in the summer.

On the Man Utd midfielder, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Bruno Fernandes released a very strong interview in recent days. Just to clarify one thing, the interview was recorded in November, even if it was released recently. That doesn’t change the importance of what Bruno said.

“Bruno made it very clear that he had the feeling Manchester United were prepared to let him go last summer. He said he decided to stay because he loves the club and also because of the manager, Ruben Amorim.

“Bruno explained that Amorim was the one who really wanted him to stay, while the club, in his feeling, were not desperate to keep him. Bruno believes United were ready to accept a proposal from Saudi Arabia.

“This is important because Bruno himself stopped that move. Saudi clubs wanted him in 2023, in 2024 and again in 2025, and every time Bruno said no. He also didn’t close the door to a future move, saying that one day playing in Saudi Arabia could be an option.

“What I can tell you is that for January, the situation is completely quiet. Nothing is imminent. For the summer transfer window, I would keep an eye on Saudi interest because they are expected to try again.

“At the moment, Bruno is fully focused on Manchester United. But in the future, the Saudi option will return, and it will be up to Bruno and the club to decide.”