Romano reveals Man Utd have ‘made contact’ in last 48 hours for PL forward as race ‘really heats up’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Man Utd have “made contact” in the last 48 hours over a deal to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

The Red Devils strengthened their attack over the summer with the signings of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha in deals totalling almost £200m.

It is understood that Man Utd have made signing a midfielder their main priority in the January transfer market after failing to sign one in the summer.

However, Romano has now revealed that a new forward could come in too with Man Utd making “contact to understand the situation” as Man City, Liverpool and Tottenham are all pushing for a deal.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Antoine Semenyo’s situation is really heating up.

“Tottenham have genuine and strong interest and are being very aggressive. But the final decision will depend on the player.

READ: What every club needs most in January: Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea want the same thing

“In the last 48 hours, both Manchester United and Manchester City made contact to understand the situation. The price is around £65 million.

“Liverpool also called back in November, but they are now assessing their priorities, especially with the situation of Mo Salah, before deciding whether to move in January.

“So there are several clubs involved. Tottenham are pushing hard, City and United are in contact, Liverpool are monitoring, and now the key factor will be the player’s decision.”

Man Utd could also see some outgoings with Kobbie Mainoo looking for a move away in January but Romano insists it will be a loan and not a permanent transfer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes up to second, Foden in top six, Rogers 15th

* Man Utd: Souness names Amorim’s only two above ‘average’ stars; explains head coach’s main ‘problem’

* Man Utd transfer ‘approved’ as INEOS ‘hold talks’ to sign Newcastle target; Saudi club ‘ready to sell’



Romano added: “On Manchester United, let me also confirm the situation of Kobbie Mainoo. After what we saw at Old Trafford, including the message from his family, the desire of the player remains clear. Mainoo wants to play.

“This is not about a permanent transfer. This is about a loan move to get regular game time. There is a World Cup coming and Mainoo has started zero Premier League games this season.

“Napoli are pushing strongly. They see Mainoo as a crucial target and believe he would be tempted by the move, especially after the success of players like Scott McTominay there.

“Roma remain very interested in Joshua Zirkzee, but again, everything depends on Manchester United. Several players will be away at AFCON, and Ruben Amorim doesn’t want to find himself with a very short squad.

“The position of Mainoo is very honest. He wants to play, develop and improve, with the idea of possibly returning to Manchester United as a better player in the future.”