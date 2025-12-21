Liverpool ‘offer’ £53m for Tottenham star ‘that could change Spurs transfer plans’

Liverpool have reportedly put a €60m (£53m) offer for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall on the table ahead of the January transfer window.

After a disappointing start to the season, the Reds are starting to put a run of wins together with their 2-1 win over Spurs on Saturday their third victory in a row in all competitions.

Liverpool spent over £400m in the summer transfer window after comfortably winning the Premier League title last season in Arne Slot’s first campaign as head coach.

There were expectations they might push on even further clear of other clubs this season but instead they are ten points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool have been linked with improvements in defence and attack with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi amongst the players linked.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insist that Liverpool have now made a €60m ‘offer’ to sign Bergvall, who has been in and out the starting XI under Thomas Frank this season, from Tottenham.

READ: Arne Slot makes Liverpool played like nine men comment after surviving Spurs comeback

Spurs ‘are considering a €60 million offer from Liverpool that could change their transfer plans’ with Tottenham having ‘no intention of letting him go, but an offer of this magnitude completely changes the situation.’

The report adds: ‘The 60 million would allow the club to strengthen several positions and gain financial flexibility in an increasingly demanding market.

‘At the same time, Tottenham are aware that losing Lucas Bergvall would mean parting ways with one of the pillars of the team’s future. His impact on the pitch and his constant progress have made him a highly valued player in the dressing room.’

Liverpool have made the 19-year-old a ‘priority target’ and the Reds believe it’s ‘a logical move for a young player with Premier League experience and clear room for improvement.

Talks between the two Premier League clubs are ‘in a preliminary stage’ and Tottenham ‘haven’t ruled out a move’ with Liverpool ‘confident’ their bid ‘will be enough to convince’ Spurs to part ways with their young talent.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

* Spurs implode but Liverpool threaten catastrophe to leave everyone depressed and happy

* Liverpool told not to sign Antoine Semenyo and instead fix ‘problems’ elsewhere

* Alexander Isak injury update after the Swede scores in Liverpool win against Tottenham



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola called Bergvall “unstoppable” last season, while his former manager Ange Postecoglou also had some kind words after the Swede signed a new deal.

When asked about Bergvall’s new six-year deal in May, Postecoglou said: “Yeah, hugely so, and I’m delighted for Lucas. It’s a reward for his development this year, his performances and how well he has adapted.

“We’ve got to remember a lot of young guys who come to the Premier League maybe have a step in between whether that is playing in another league, but he has come straight from the Swedish league, a year of senior football and it’s a credit to him. He’s worked really hard at his game.

“At the beginning, he was struggling to cope with the intensity and tempo, as you’d expect and we expected. A lot of our football and life in general is opportunity. He had an opportunity this year because of the situation we were in and he grabbed it with both hands.

“And even now, we’ve virtually got a full squad to pick from and he’s still being selected because he took the opportunity. I think there is a core group of young players here that hopefully we can build something from.”