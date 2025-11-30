Pedro Porro was seen ‘screaming’ at Lucas Bergvall after Tottenham’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham on Saturday.

There were loud boos from the home fans both at half-time and full-time, along with ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ chants from the Fulham faithful on Saturday night as Frank’s Tottenham fell to their third defeat in four Premier League games to leave them mired in mid-table with fellow crisis-club Liverpool.

They’ve won just two Premier League games in their last eight and large sections of the Spurs support are now pushing for Frank’s exit despite him only taking charge in the summer.

Frank wasn’t happy at some of the fans’ ire being directed at Vicario specifically after the goalkeeper was at fault for Fulham’s second goal, which came in just the sixth minute after Kenny Tete’s deflected shot saw the visitors take the lead in the fourth.

Vicario dashed from his penalty area to the left touchline and gifted Harry Wilson the chance to swing his shot for distance into his empty net.

“I didn’t like that our fans booed at him straight after and a few times after that,” Frank said in his post-match interview. “They can’t be true Tottenham fans because everyone supports each other when you’re on the pitch and we do everything we can to perform.”

And it appears Porro wasn’t too happy with the Spurs fans either, having seemingly had a go at Bergvall for applauding them after the game.

As reported by football.london, ‘Porro went down the tunnel at the final whistle, only to reappear moments later and march across the pitch, shouting something at Bergvall, seemingly telling him not to applaud the fans before he stormed back down the tunnel, whipping his shirt off on the way.’

Meanwhile, The Standard claimed ‘Sky Sports’ cameras picked up the right-back screaming “Lucas” several times as the 19-year-old started to walk around the pitch and show his appreciation to the home supporters that had stayed behind.

Thomas Frank was asked about the incident afterwards and told Sky Sports: “I didn’t see the incident so I don’t know exactly.

“We are in a tough spell right now and for my players it is about being as calm as possible and doing everything we can to work through it.”