Arsenal star tells Arteta ‘I don’t want to leave’ as he has ‘unfinished business’

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has revealed that he wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium and fight for his place in Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners signed Jesus from Manchester City in July 2022 for a fee of £45m in one of the first deals to turn Arsenal towards potential title contenders.

Fast-forward three-and-a-half years and Arsenal have come runners-up in the Premier League three times in a row with Arteta still working out how to top the table.

Arsenal are currently two points clear at the top of the Premier League table but recent results have worried supporters with Manchester City breathing down their necks.

The Gunners invested around £64m in a new striker over the summer with Viktor Gyokeres arriving from Sporting CP – but the Sweden international has failed to hit the heights expected of him.

After returning from injury in recent weeks, Jesus has been back in the Arsenal squad and he now hopes to uproot Gyokeres and makeshift striker Mikel Merino in the starting XI.

Addressing suggestions that he could move elsewhere in the January transfer window, Jesus told The Players’ Tribune: “I feel that I have unfinished business at Arsenal. I don’t want to leave. People have asked, ‘Why don’t you just leave? Why don’t you go to Saudi? Or back home to Brazil?’ One day, I would love for everything to come full circle with Palmeiras, but not today.”

On his reason for moving to Arsenal, Jesus added: “When I came here to join Mikel, my purpose was not only to score goals. My purpose was to win titles. When I came to the Premier League, I think most people’s reaction was, ‘Oh? Who is this kid?’ They looked at me as a pure goalscorer. But that’s not how I see myself.”

Jesus, who has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium in January, insists his versatility and mentality can be a help for the team in the run-in.

The Arsenal forward continued: “My strongest trait is that I will do whatever it takes to help the team win titles. At City, I played many roles. I shared the goal-scoring load sometimes, other times I played out on the wing, and other times I used my physicality to link up play.

“I don’t always need to be the number nine to help the team. I am not still here for the weather. I am here to make history.”