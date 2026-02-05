Arsenal ‘prepared to break bank’ for La Liga star as Atletico ‘want to poach’ Gunners man

Andrea Berta is already lining up a number of transfer targets for the summer.

Arsenal are ‘prepared to break the bank’ for Julian Alvarez in the summer, while Atletico Madrid want one of their players, according to reports.

The Gunners are having a great season with Mikel Arteta’s side currently leading the Premier League by six points to nearest rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal won all eight of their Champions League matches in the league phase to comfortably qualify for the last 16, while they beat Chelsea on Tuesday to move into the final of the League Cup final and they are still in the FA Cup.

The Gunners invested over £250m in the summer transfer market as they looked to give Arteta the tools to finally win the Premier League title after three years of finishing as runners-up.

And they are set to continue spending in the summer transfer window with a new striker one of their top targets after Viktor Gyokeres has struggled.

Gyokeres moved to Arsenal in the summer transfer window in a deal worth around £64m from Sporting CP with the Sweden international bagging 97 goals in 102 appearances for the Portuguese outfit.

The Swede is the Gunners’ current top goalscorer in all competitions with 11 but he has just six Premier League goals in 22 matches.

And Spanish publication Sport (via Sport Witness) insist that Arsenal are ‘prepared to break the bank’ for former Manchester City striker Alvarez in the summer as they look to sign him from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Alvarez with his agent recently visiting London, where he spoke to the Gunners and their Premier League rivals Chelsea.

And the Gunners could potentially benefit from Atletico Madrid looking to sign one of their players as Spanish outlet Fichajes insists that the La Liga side ‘want to poach’ Gabriel Jesus away from the Emirates Stadium.

The report adds: ‘Among the teams closely monitoring the situation is Atlético de Madrid . The club sees Gabriel Jesus as a player who perfectly fits their attacking needs. The sporting director particularly values ​​his constant movement, his ability to create space, and his commitment to pressing—qualities highly appreciated by the coaching staff.

‘Diego Simeone believes the Brazilian could fit naturally into his system. It’s not just about goals, but about a striker capable of linking up with teammates, drifting wide, and facilitating the team’s play. In that sense, Gabriel Jesus offers a versatility that Atlético has lacked at certain points this season.’

Arsenal need to decide if ‘it’s the right time to listen to offers’ with the Brazil international’s contract running out in the summer of 2027.

It is understood that the upcoming summer will be ‘crucial in determining whether Arsenal opts for a contract extension that strengthens his role or if they prefer to open the door to his departure.’

