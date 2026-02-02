Arsenal plan to sign Arteta’s ‘missing piece’ revealed as Atletico Madrid loan ‘agreement’ is reached

Arsenal have a plan to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez to the Emirates Stadium as they see him as their ‘missing piece’, according to reports.

The Gunners have been having a brilliant season in the Premier League with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to win their first title since 2004.

Arsenal have finished runners-up in the last three seasons and they seem set to finally get a title push over the line with the north Londoners currently six points ahead of nearest challengers Manchester City.

The Gunners spent over £250m on new signings in the summer transfer window with the Arsenal board backing Arteta to get it right this season.

Viktor Gyokeres has been one of the most disappointing signings despite currently being their top goalscorer in the Prmeier League with five goals.

More was expected of the Sweden international than nine goals in 28 appearances in all competitions after scoring 97 in 102 games for his last club Sporting CP.

And there could be some incomings before the end of the winter transfer market with Arsenal boss Arteta revealing earlier in the window that the club “have to be actively looking”.

Arteta said: “The window is there. I mean, we are Arsenal and we have to be looking at it. We have to be actively looking and then, whether we can do it or not, that’s a different story.”

Arsenal are yet to make a signing in the January transfer window and they are unlikely to splash out on a big striker signing but former Man City striker Alvarez remains one of their top targets.

Spanish website Fichajes insist that they have a ‘plan to lure’ the Argentina international to the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal see Alvarez as ‘the missing piece’ to complete Arteta’s side and, despite a dip in form recently, the striker ‘continues to attract interest from Europe’s elite clubs’.

The Gunners are looking at ‘possible creative solutions’ including potentially swapping players to lower the price needed to sign Alvarez.

The report adds: ‘Although other major clubs are keeping a close eye on the player, his representatives prioritise a solid sporting project that will allow him to regain prominence and consistency.’

Atletico Madrid have been busy in the winter transfer market and, after the signing of Ademola Lookman, they are now at the ‘advanced stages’ of sealing a deal for Al-Hilal striker Marcos Leonardo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Atlético Madrid have sealed the agreement with Marcos Leonardo on personal terms. Negotiations at advanced stages with Al Hilal for a loan deal with €40m buy option clause. Atléti want Marcos in addition to Lookman, as @MatteMoretto reports.’