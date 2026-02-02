Arsenal ‘open talks’ over ‘initial loan deal’ for shock international striker addition – Romano

Arsenal have opened talks to sign Hearts striker James Wilson on an ‘initial loan deal’ before the winter transfer window shuts, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points from nearest challengers Manchester City, while Aston Villa fell seven points adrift of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal spent over £250m on new signings in the summer transfer window as they looked to provide Arteta with the tools to finally take the Gunners to Premier League glory.

Arteta’s side have finished second in the Premier League for three consecutive seasons as they have lacked what’s needed to get over the line.

Things feel different this season but the main doubt which keeps coming up is about goals with summer signing Viktor Gyokeres failing to hit the back of net as many times as some expected.

The Sweden international has scored six goals in 22 Premier League appearances this term and another five in eight matches in all competitions.

READ: Arsenal ‘boring’ jibes are misdirected; this is transactional football in 2026

And now Arsenal are looking to bring in a talented young player to help out with the Gunners attempted to bring Scotland international Wilson to the Emirates Stadium on loan before the transfer deadline.

Transfer expert Romano wrote on X on Monday: ‘EXCL: Arsenal open discussions with Hearts FC on Scottish talent James Wilson, 18 year old striker already capped for the National Team. Initial loan deal being discussed club to club.’

Although he’s already played for the Scottish national team, it seems unlikely that Wilson – who has eight goals in 45 senior appearances for Hearts – will be thrust straight into the Arsenal side.

But former Arsenal midfielder Patrick Vieira recently revealed that he was concerned about Gyokeres’ lack of goals in the Premier League.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal can’t sleep on Bournemouth throwback Kroupi and allow him to join Chelsea unchallenged

* Sandro Tonali to Arsenal link rejected as Newcastle ‘ask’ Gunners for £100m on deadline day

* Arsenal plan to sign Arteta’s ‘missing piece’ revealed as Atletico Madrid loan ‘agreement’ is reached

Vieira said on Sky Sports: “Of course it is a concern because you want your No. 9 to score goals. You want them to get into double figures and that’s not the case right now.

“That is the concern but Arsenal are still top of the league so that means they are doing something good. It’s a collective game and there’s a lot of players with four or five goals.

“They need to create more for the strikers and put them in better positions to create chances and score goals. By doing that maybe you need the ball in the box more rather than recycling the ball.

“They have a physical presence so they need more balls in the box and more players in the box.”