Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd ‘plan to go very big’ as Leon Goretzka rumours intensify

Man Utd are planning “to go very big in midfield in the summer transfer window” amid links to Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to reports.

The Red Devils spent over £200m on five new signings in the summer transfer window with Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon all joining.

Man Utd concentrated on improving their attack, which was the fifth worst in the Premier League last season, with Mbeumo and Cunha, in particular, improving their output this season.

However, many fans saw it as a massive oversight that Man Utd failed to sign a new midfielder in the summer despite making enquiries for Conor Gallagher, before he joined Tottenham in January, and Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Man Utd are expected to invest heavily in that area in the summer transfer window but rumours are persisting that they could yet make a late bid for a midfielder before the winter transfer deadline on Monday.

Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka is the latest name to be linked with a summer move after Bayern’s sporting director Christoph Freund revealed earlier this week that the Germany international will seek a new challenge in the summer.

READ: Ballard, Stach to Man Utd: Ten Premier League newbies poised for pillaging

Freund said: “Leon feels very much at home in this club and this team. Despite several quality inquiries, he has decided to stay here until the end of the season.

“After open and constructive talks, we have come to the conclusion together that he will seek out a new challenge in the summer. It’ll be eight years at Bayern – eight extremely successful years with a strong person and player. Leon will give his all up to the summer to win as many more titles with the team as possible.”

Romano has revealed that Man Utd “plan to go very big in midfield” in the summer transfer window but that he currently has no knowledge that they are after Goretkza.

He said on his YouTube channel: “There are many questions about Leon Goretzka. He is expected to leave Bayern Munich as a free agent in the summer and will have plenty of options,” he said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd-linked Cole Palmer ‘offered to everyone’ as he is ‘unsettled’ by £29m Chelsea teammate

* Fernandes to ‘facilitate Bellingham exit’; £43m Real Madrid transfer to be ‘coup of the summer’ – report

* Championship manager to snub Man Utd offer as ‘only focus’ revealed

“My understanding is that Manchester United plan to go very big in midfield in the summer transfer window. Casemiro is leaving, and United could sign one or even two midfielders.

“At the moment, I am not aware of anything advanced between United and Goretzka. Atletico Madrid showed interest in January and could return, while clubs from England, Italy and Germany are also monitoring the situation.

“Goretzka will take his time and decide at the end of the season. United, meanwhile, are focusing on important midfield options, likely younger profiles, and will make significant moves in that area.”