Carrick urges Man Utd to make unexpected Rashford U-turn as Romano reveals latest

Man Utd interim boss Michael Carrick wants to bring Marcus Rashford back to Old Trafford from Barcelona if he gets the permanent job, according to reports.

The Red Devils allowed Rashford to leave Old Trafford on loan to the Catalan giants in the summer transfer window after a temporary spell at Aston Villa in the second half of last term.

Rashford has been a useful squad player for Barcelona this season with Rashford starting 16 of his 30 appearances in all competitions.

The Man Utd forward has largely impressed during his time at the Camp Nou, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in his time at the La Liga club.

There were some murmurings that Rashford could return to Old Trafford in the summer after Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim and appointed Carrick as interim boss until the end of the season.

Barcelona have a £30m option to make the loan deal permanent in the summer but Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph insists that Carrick is looking to bring Rashford back to Old Trafford if he gets the head coach position on a permanent basis.

READ: Ballard, Stach to Man Utd: Ten Premier League newbies poised for pillaging

Burt wrote: ‘Even so, Telegraph Sport can reveal that if Michael Carrick is retained as United’s head coach beyond this season, then he would like his former team-mate back (they played alongside each other under Louis Van Gaal, who gave Rashford his debut in 2016).

‘Given the manner of Rashford’s departure, and despite Ruben Amorim being dismissed, it is hard to see that happening.’

Responding to those rumours, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists there are a lot of moving parts to sort before that can be a possibility one way or another.

He has confirmed that Barcelona have told Rashford that they want him to remain at the Camp Nou next season and that the England international is “happy there”.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Fabrizio Romano claims Man Utd ‘plan to go very big’ as Leon Goretzka rumours intensify

* Fernandes to ‘facilitate Bellingham exit’; £43m Real Madrid transfer to be ‘coup of the summer’ – report

* Championship manager to snub Man Utd offer as ‘only focus’ revealed

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions on Marcus Rashford. Could he return to Man United at the end of the season? It’s too early to say because we still don’t know what kind of Man United will be.

“Barcelona told Marcus, his brother, and his camp that they want him to continue here. They’re very happy with Rashford, and Rashford is happy there.

“We have to see what kind of Man United will be at the end of the season – who will be the coach, whether Carrick stays, and what the club wants to do. There are many things to clarify before saying this is happening or not happening.”