According to reports, Real Madrid ‘want’ Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and it’s claimed that he could replace Jude Bellingham.

Fernandes has been heavily linked with a possible exit from Man Utd in recent months and it remains to be seen whether he will remain at Old Trafford beyond this season.

United‘s captain has comfortably been their most consistent performer over the past few years and he is arguably their sole world-class player, but it seems that he is not sufficiently appreciated by INEOS.

This is because the Red Devils hierarchy reportedly looked to offload Fernandes in the summer amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal to raise funds for their rebuild, though he eventually decided to remain at Old Trafford for at least one more year.

Fernandes has excelled in an advanced role in Man Utd’s first two games under interim boss Michael Carrick, but cashing in on the 31-year-old remains an option heading into the summer.

Fernandes remains linked with a potential move to the Middle East, but a report earlier this week claimed his ‘transfer decision’ is that he has ‘no plans to move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage of his career as he aims to continue playing at the highest level possible’.

He could still leave Man Utd as a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Real Madrid president Florentino Perez ‘wants’ him in the ‘coup of the summer’.

It is noted that this deal ‘would facilitate’ an ‘exit’ for Bellingham, who has reportedly been put up for sale due to the England international’s alleged attitude issues.

Real Madrid chiefs reportedly think Fernandes is an ‘unbeatable market opportunity’ and could be available for a cut-price fee as his current contract is due to expire in 2027, though this includes an extension option.

