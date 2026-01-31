Martin Odegaard and Mikel Arteta have 'reached the point of no return'.

According to reports, Martin Odegaard’s relationship with Mikel Arteta has ‘reached the point of no return’ and the Arsenal captain will be made available for transfer with both Real Madrid and Bayern keen on a £70m move.

Odegaard joined Arsenal for just £30m from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 having impressed for half a season on loan at the Emirates, and was made captain by Arteta soon after as he became a key cog in the Spaniard’s starting XI.

His form has dipped dramatically this term but Arteta has persisted with the 27-year-old, making the claim of Spanish outlet Fichajes that their relationship looks to be beyond repair a strange and – as they themselves admit – ‘incredible’ one.

It’s claimed the relationship has ‘progressively deteriorated’ and that ‘differences in management of the locker room, in the role of the player within the team and in certain tactical decisions’ has led to a ‘strained relationship that seemed solid and unbreakable’ not long ago.

Odegaard is ‘not comfortable with the direction that the team is taking’, which has created a ‘clear distance’ between him and Arteta.

‘Concern’ among the Arsenal bosses has led them to ‘assume that a sale in the summer could be the best solution for all parties’.

Real Madrid, who signed Odegaard from Strømsgodset in 2015, ‘don’t forget his talent’ and are currently assessing whether to make a move, while Bayern believe the 27-year-old would ‘fit perfectly’ as Vincent Kompany looks for ‘a creative midfielder, with leadership and international experience’.

It’s thought Arsenal would be willing to open negotiations at around £70m for a player that Paul Scholes claims is hampering the Gunners’ attack this season.

“Odegaard could be the problem,” Scholes told The Overlap.

“Odegaard wants to play as a No.10 and if you’re not playing good football it’s his job to make your team play good football. Good attacking football. I don’t think he does it.

“He drops into midfield. Look, I like him, technically he’s brilliant and good to watch. But he drops into midfield.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Arsenal ‘offer’ £87m to sign Real Madrid star as ‘priority’; ‘agreement signed’ with teenager – report

* How spotless Arsenal showed they may end season potless vs Kairat

* Arteta’s ‘specific message’ to Arsenal squad after Man Utd revealed; ‘fear of failure’ acknowledged

“I played No.10, if they come into the midfield area and play where Roy should be he’d say ‘f*** off’ get up there. He doesn’t do it enough in those areas where it wins games.”

Scholes added: “You think about the teams we’ve watched win the league like Liverpool and Man City, exciting to watch.

“They’re exciting because of people like David Silva, Phil Foden receiving the ball on the edge of the box where it’s important.

“‘It also kills the centre forward he’s got nobody to play with. They are imperative to make your team play good football.”