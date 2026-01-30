According to reports, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has sent a ‘specific message’ to his squad after the 3-2 loss against Manchester United.

Before Arsenal’s recent dip, the 2025/26 campaign was going pretty perfectly for Arteta‘s side.

After spending £250m to move closer to completing their squad, Arsenal have capitalised on Manchester City and Liverpool’s struggles to establish themselves as the firm favourites for the Premier League title.

The Gunners have also qualified for the Champions League knockout stages by finishing top of the group phase, while they also remain in contention in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

However, Arsenal have produced several unconvincing performances in recent weeks, showing signs of nerves, while Man Utd ended their 13-game Premier League unbeaten run at the weekend. This was also their first home loss of the 2025/26 season.

The north London side fully deserved to lose 3-2 against Man Utd, but they returned to winning ways by beating Kairat Almaty 3-2 in their final Champions League group match on Wednesday night.

Arsenal face a tougher test on Saturday as they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League, facing Leeds United at Elland Road.

Ahead of this match, Arteta has commented on how it feels to be top of the Premier League table.

He said: “It gives you certain privilege, to play two less games and the home advantage in the second round so we just have to wait and see now who we get in the next phase.

“We will prepare that with a lot of enthusiasm because it is a competition that we love.”

Now, a report from The Independent’s Miguel Delaney claims Arteta made a point of sending a ‘specific message’ to his players the morning after the 3-2 loss to Man Utd, saying “you can’t lose something you haven’t won, so leave all that behind”.

Delaney also claims that Arsenal’s players were ‘encouraged to speak up about how they were feeling’ and there ‘had been a release’, while Arteta and his staff are ‘aware of a fear of failure discussion circling his team’.

Therefore, it is noted that Arteta ‘knew he had to’ change Arsenal’s mindset and told his players to “enjoy” the race for the title.

Arteta and his staff are aware of a “fear of failure” discussion encircling his team, so he knew he had to make them look at it in a different way.

Arteta added: “This is the journey you’re on if you’re going to win the title,” Arteta said. “It’s not always going to go your way.”