Romano reveals Liverpool star’s exit ‘agreement’ as he claims midfielder ‘could realistically leave’

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Denzel Dumfries and Curtis Jones.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones will only be allowed to leave on loan in January if he signs a new contract.

The Reds are yet to complete any major deals in or out of Anfield in the January transfer window but there is likely to be movement in the final couple of days.

Romano revealed earlier on Sunday that Liverpool are ‘in talks’ with Premier League side Sunderland over a deal to sign Netherlands international Lutsharel Geertruida before the deadline.

Liverpool are looking to sign a new defender to cover right-back after Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong both suffered injuries in recent weeks.

Bradley is likely to miss the season, while Frimpong will be out for a few weeks but midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai is currently covering at right-back.

Another Dutchman, Inter Milan defender Dumfries, was another potential option to bring in but Romano has revealed that the Serie A side are not entertaining any loan offers over the winter.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have been many questions from Liverpool fans about Denzel Dumfries and Curtis Jones, especially following reports from Italy.

“Liverpool and Inter did speak on Friday. During that conversation, Liverpool asked about Dumfries only in the context of a potential loan.

“There was no bid, no negotiation and no attempt to advance a permanent transfer. Dumfries is highly appreciated but he is injured, and Inter are not open to a loan deal under any circumstances.

“This is why the Dumfries story is not concrete and not advanced at all.”

Jones has not started as much as he’d want this season with only ten of his 21 Premier League appearances coming in Arne Slot’s starting XI.

And Romano has revealed that Inter Milan and Jones “had an agreement almost ready on personal terms” but that Liverpool are looking to renew his contract if they allow him out on loan.

Romano added: “Inter also asked about Curtis Jones and had an agreement almost ready on personal terms, including discussions with his agency.

“The issue is that Jones has a contract at Liverpool until 2027, and Liverpool will not allow him to leave on loan unless he signs a new contract first.

“At the moment, that stage has not been reached, so Liverpool are not approving his exit in this window.

“My feeling is that if nothing happens now, the situation could become important in the summer, because the contract issue will need to be resolved. Otherwise, Curtis Jones could realistically leave in 2026.”