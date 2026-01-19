Pearce reveals Slot sack update as Liverpool star attracts shock ‘interest’ from Tottenham

James Pearce insists that Arne Slot ‘retains the backing’ of the Liverpool owners despite a disappointing 1-1 draw against Burnley over the weekend.

Marcus Edwards cancelled out Florian Wirtz’s opener to give the Clarets a share of the spoils on Saturday and continue the Reds’ poor run of form.

Liverpool have now drawn their last four Premier League matches in a row with last season’s champions now 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal in the title race.

That has seen rumours grow that Slot – who won the title in his first season at Anfield – could face pressure from the board soon if he doesn’t turn around results.

It has only got worse since Xabi Alonso – who Liverpool have previously been linked with – was sacked by Real Madrid last week, leaving the Reds with a potential option if they were to sack Slot.

But Pearce, who has been covering Liverpool for many years, insists that FSG are still firmly behind Slot as he looks to turn their campaign around.

READ: Slot sack a ‘matter of time’ with Alonso available as ‘jealous’ Keane needs to ‘shut up’ about Man Utd

Pearce wrote in The Athletic: ‘Slot retains the backing of FSG, who have no plans to follow the lead of rivals Manchester United and Chelsea by making a managerial change mid-campaign.

‘However, if he’s going to stop haemorrhaging support among the fanbase he needs to find momentum, and fast. There appeared to be no obvious replacement for those demanding change. That’s no longer the case following Xabi Alonso’s exit from Real Madrid.’

Liverpool are yet to bring in any reinforcements in the January transfer window but Paul Joyce in The Times has claimed that Tottenham are interested in Reds midfielder Curtis Jones.

Joyce wrote: ‘Is the current midfield ready to push to reclaim the title next season or does it need strengthening? Will Curtis Jones, who had been attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur, feel it is time to be more of a guaranteed starter somewhere?’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Slot, Carrick, Guardiola among 10 PL managers likely to leave their clubs before next season

* Martinelli, Chiesa, Yoro, Baleba, Elanga: Worst player at every Prem club in 2025/26

* Liverpool top scorers against Big Six: Gakpo closing the absurd gap to Salah

Steven Gerrard insists that Liverpool’s recent draws against Burnley and Leeds United are “not acceptable”.

Gerrard said on TNT Sports: “That won’t be acceptable – a draw with Burnley at home, with all due respect. If you’re being critical of the Liverpool team – even though they’re on a better run in terms of unbeaten games – the draws to the likes of Leeds and Burnley at home. That’s not acceptable.

“There will be a lot of criticism that comes the manager’s way again. But give the manager credit.

“The last time we spoke about this, you asked me if the team was in a crisis, and I said I didn’t think it was in a crisis because I felt like this manager was capable of making things better and steadying the ship.

“He has moved the team from the middle of the table and up back into the Champions League positions.

“I think that will be a priority for him and the team, minimum top four this season, but that won’t take anything away from the criticism that will come his way.”